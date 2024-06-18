Valkey Welcomes New Partners Amid Growing Momentum

Ongoing momentum includes addition of six new partners, deepening their commitment to open source and the future of Valkey

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Linux Foundation announced new partners have joined Valkey , the open source in-memory, NoSQL data store. The announcement comes after the inaugural Valkey Contributor Summit that took place June 6-8 in Seattle. The continued adoption by new partners demonstrates the industry's desire for an open, community-driven project and strengthens the long-term health and viability of the project so that everyone can benefit from it.

Building from the initial list of industry partners, six new companies; Ampere, AlmaLinux OS Foundation, Broadcom/VMWare, DigitalOcean, Memurai, and Instaclustr by NetApp have joined the project. These companies join the ranks of Aiven, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Canonical, Chainguard, Ericsson, Heroku, Huawei, Google Cloud, Oracle, Percona, Snap Inc and Verizon. In addition, communities are further driving the project's momentum by packaging Valkey in major Linux distributions including Fedora and Alpine, as well as distros that support Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL). Distributions are making Valkey widely available while others, like Fedora 41 and Alpine are actively taking steps to migrate users to Valkey.

In June, Valkey hosted its inaugural Contributor Summit that brought together 40 maintainers and contributors from 13 organizations. The Contributor Summit focused on the current state of the project, as well as the future roadmap.

Looking ahead, Valkey is preparing for its upcoming release later this summer. The release will feature improvements such as I/O performance, cluster stability and reliability improvements, more cluster stats/metrics, dual channel replication, and performance-optimized default values. To stay up to date on the upcoming release and learn how to get involved, please visit Valkey.io .

