Valkyrie Analytics Re-launches as Nirova LLC to Advance Optimization of Anaerobic Digesters
News provided byNirova
Apr 09, 2026, 09:05 ET
Re-launch and expanded service offering fueled by strategic seed-stage investment
BOISE, Idaho, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Analytics, Inc., a US-based analytics company specializing in real-time monitoring and optimization of anaerobic digesters, has received a $3 million seed stage investment from a strategic investor. This important milestone allows Valkyrie to re-launch as Nirova LLC with an upgraded service offering, strengthened technology platform and expanded organization.
Advancing Digester Performance Through Data
Nirova provides real-time monitoring and analysis of anaerobic digesters that manage liquid organic wastes, whether from livestock agriculture, food waste or municipal or industrial wastewater.
The company's first-of-a-kind, proprietary platform enables plant operators and investors to make proactive operational adjustments that increase biogas production, ensure stability of biological processes and improve overall plant performance and return on investment.
Leadership Perspective
"Anaerobic digesters are complicated systems that are difficult to operate by virtue of the fact that many of the most important operational metrics can only be determined in retrospect. Even with constant attention, guesswork is still part of the operator's decision framework," said Sandy Selman, Chief Executive Officer, Nirova. "Our platform is a total game changer and will help owners and investors maximize their return on investment in this critical infrastructure."
Technology and Operational Impact
Nirova's platform leverages proprietary algorithms developed over the past several years that convert near-infrared spectral data to key process metrics that support specific operational outcomes, including:
- Maximized conversion of organic waste to energy
- Early detection of biological instability
- Economically optimized feedstock management
These capabilities help anaerobic digesters operate more efficiently while reducing risk and variability.
Leadership Expansion
Nirova also announced the expansion of its leadership and advisory team, adding experienced executives with global operational expertise:
- Sanford (Sandy) Selman, Chief Executive Officer
- Will Charlton, Chief Technology Officer
- Christopher Maloney, Chief Marketing Officer
- David Christensen, Chief Financial Officer
- Alex Chassels, Board Advisor – Operations.
Collectively, the leadership team brings decades of experience managing and scaling operations across multiple continents, strengthening Nirova's ability to execute on its growth strategy.
Market Unveiling
Nirova will exhibit at two upcoming trade shows: Residuals, Biosolids and Treatment Technology in Kansas City (May 11 – 14, 2026), which focuses on the municipal wastewater sector, and Biogas Americas in Detroit (May 18 – 21, 2026), which focuses on the agricultural and food waste sectors. The team looks forward to demonstrating how its revolutionary technology can help installed infrastructure perform to a higher standard.
About Nirova LLC
Nirova LLC provides real-time data and analytics to operators and owners of anaerobic digesters to improve operational stability, maximize energy production and drive return on investment.
Media Contact:
Dan O'Keeffe
O'Keeffe PR
513.235.8638
[email protected]
SOURCE Nirova
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