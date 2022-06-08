Valkyrie announces strategic fundraise

Investors include BNY Mellon, Wedbush, Clearsky, and C-Squared Ventures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Investments , a leading investment manager focused on digital assets, announced today that it has raised more than $11 million as part of a strategic fundraising that includes a cross-section of traditional financial firms, digital asset firms, and others.

The oversubscribed funding round raised a total of $11.15 million, and counts BNY Mellon , Wedbush Financial Services , Coinbase Ventures , C-Squared Ventures , Clearsky, Zilliqa Capital , Belvedere Strategic Capital , and SenaHill Partners among participants.

"This fundraise shows the breadth of interest in both our industry and what we are building at Valkyrie," said Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven McClurg. "This strategic round will enable us to better service the broader market, and to integrate with traditional financial services platforms."

The proceeds from this round will be used to continue to build out proprietary technology infrastructure and make strategic hires that will enable the firm to bring even more products and services to market.

This announcement comes on the heels of BNY Mellon accepting Valkyrie into its Accelerator Program , announced earlier this month; and Wedbush adding Valkyrie to its distribution platform, providing even broader access to Valkyrie's suite of Bitcoin-adjacent exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Valkyrie Investments is a leading investment manager focused on the digital asset space with eight protocol trusts , a DeFi hedge fund , three Nasdaq-traded ETFs , and a protocol treasury management business. Earlier this year, the firm surpassed $1 billion in assets under management across all divisions.

