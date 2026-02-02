Valkyrie Enterprises names Josh Jackson Chief Executive Officer

Firm to continue growth in test, simulation, evaluation, prototyping, and lifecycle services supporting their long-standing customers' preparation for the high-end fight.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC ("Valkyrie" or the "Company"), an ISO 9001:2015-certified engineering, technology, and operational solutions company, is pleased to announce that Josh Jackson has been named as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in defense technology and federal contracting and has the attributes to successfully lead and continue Valkyrie's evolution. A two-time Executive Mosaic Wash 100 winner, Mr. Jackson has a long history of successfully satisfying the missions of Valkyrie's key customers on highly technical programs across the defense industry and was most recently the head of SAIC's Army Business Group.

Josh Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC

Mr. Jackson has an engineering foundation and has built high-performing, mission-driven businesses that have supported the U.S. Navy, Army and multi-domain warfighting missions. We [Valkyrie Board of Directors] are pleased to welcome Mr. Jackson to Valkyrie and the DC Capital portfolio. Mr. Jackson's main objective will be enhancing the Company's ability to assist our customers in successfully executing their missions by assisting them in their product evolution and prototyping, while creating additional opportunities for Valkyrie's employees.

"We are at a juncture in the evolution of Valkyrie Enterprises, where the company is poised to grow dramatically, and we believe Josh is the right person to lead the Valkyrie Team. At Valkyrie and all of our companies, we strive to have our business: Evolve, Grow, and Improve," said Tom Campbell, Chairman of Valkyrie and founder and Managing Partner of DC Capital Partners. "I could not be more optimistic for what the future holds for Valkyrie. We have invested a significant amount of resources to accumulate the raw material to build a highly differentiated business focused on: Test, Simulation, Evaluation and Prototyping, and Lifecycle Solutions, and we are fortunate to work with Josh to execute on the strategic plan we have developed."

Over the last several years, Valkyrie has invested heavily in its core Navy business to more effectively support those customers. The Company has expanded through a number of investments to enhance its product and services offering, including:

Merging with Hill Technical Solutions to provide a test, evaluation, and prototyping business focused on the missile defense market.

Acquiring Ship 2 Shore, a provider of corrosion prevention products, to address the Navy's on-going issues with maintaining fleet readiness.

Acquiring Optical Sciences Corporation, a manufacturer of electro-optical scene projectors, to enhance Valkyrie's "hardware-in-the-loop" offering and grow Valkyrie's presence in the space and hypersonics markets.

"This expansion of our capabilities and an enhanced organization structure allow the Company to grow its Geographies, Markets, and Capabilities (what DC Capital refers to as the 'X, Y, and Z' axes) to meet our customers' changing requirements," said Jeff Weber, Partner at DC Capital Partners. "The solutions that Valkyrie provides to its customers enhance our ability to take on more complex defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure challenges."

"I'm honored to lead Valkyrie Enterprises and to work alongside a team that delivers real, mission-critical impact for our national security customers," said Jackson. "Valkyrie has a strong combination of domain expertise, trusted customer relationships, and differentiated technologies. The opportunity ahead is to scale those strengths and accelerate innovation, and executing with the rigor required in today's dynamic threat environment. We will continue to deliver with precision and passion while focusing on solutions for an increasingly complex future."

"While we welcome Mr. Jackson as the new CEO of Valkyrie, we would also like to thank Dave Streett for his dedication to Valkyrie over the last 10 years and for his leadership as CEO. We wish Dave well in his future roles," added Jeff Weber.

About Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC

Valkyrie Enterprises, LLC, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is a technology and services company spearheading innovative and mission-focused solutions for government and private-industry customers. Our mission aligns with strategic defense initiatives and sets industry trends to be prepared for the future "high-end" fight.

To learn more about Valkyrie, please visit: www.valkyrie.com

About DC Capital Partners

DC Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia that makes control equity investments in middle market companies that provide differentiated technology and innovative services and solutions in the Government and Engineering markets. The firm's investment strategy emphasizes its proprietary "Strategic Process" – centered around its focus, network of relationships, and experiences & judgement – in certain sectors that it believes yields superior investment returns for itself and its partners.

DC Capital creates value in their investments by taking an active role with management in developing strategy and being provocative in its execution. The investment strategy is founded on three pillars – Domain Expertise, Market Focus, and a proprietary Strategic Process. These three pillars underlie the investment process, philosophy, and decision-making that has resulted in superior investment success – a process that is scalable, systematic, disciplined, and repeatable.

