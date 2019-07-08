Vallarta Food Tours Wins 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers´ Choice Awards for Experiences

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Downtown Vallarta Food Tour last week was announced it has been recognized as #5 winner in the Food Experiences category of the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice awards for Experiences, ranking #5 out of over 2,200 global food experiences. The second annual Travelers ́s Choice awards for Experiences highlight the world's top bookable experiences on TripAdvisor, by category and country, based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings by travelers worldwide.

Experience Vallarta best tacos and regional dishes World famous Robles Birria taco

With more than 200,000 experiences on TripAdvisor, these winners are in an extremely competitive field and represent the best-of-the-best with only 1% receiving this award, according to travelers themselves."

Back in 2011, Paul Mayer and Lindsay Prime Mayer started Puerto Vallarta Food Tours with the tag "Become a local in 3 hours". Thousands of "new locals" later, Vallarta Food Tour's Original Downtown Tour has been recognized as a top ten food experience (#5) in the world by Trip Advisor and #1 tour in Puerto Vallarta out of 255. Food tours have become a favorite among travelers who are eager to learn and enjoy the best the city has to offer in a short time. With more that 8 tours on the roster, travelers can enjoy a variety of regional dishes including mole, fresh ceviche, birria tacos, refreshing tuba, succulent coconut, and a tortilla straight out of the conveyer belt! All with a good smattering of the city's sights, history and people.

Co-founder Lindsay Prime started the tour after realizing that many people were stuck in tourist traps, missing the best that Puerto Vallarta had to offer.

"People often ask us 'where do the locals go to eat?' We wanted to create an experience for people to learn not only where locals eat, but also the history of the dishes and their importance in Mexican culture," Lindsay enthusiastically explains, "We love living here and wanted to showcase why -the food, the culture, the families, the history. Vallarta Food Tours allows us to do just that!"

Vallarta Food Tours offers unique food and cultural walking tours. Suitable for all fitness levels, Vallarta Food Tours are perfect for visitors and local alike. Tickets can be bought online at www.vallartafoodtours.com and by phone 1-888-457-2210 US or Canada, 322.222.6117 for Mexico. Eat. Explore. Experience!

