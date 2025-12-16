Valle della Pace and WineSpeak.ai announce Commerce7 integration into Sophia, the Virtual Concierge and Wine Curator at Valle della Pace

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valle della Pace ( valledellapace.com ), a pioneer in the Texas wine business, is proud to partner with WineSpeak.ai ( WineSpeak.ai ) to launch full Commerce7 integration into Sophia, their Virtual Concierge and Wine Curator on the Valle della Pace website. This groundbreaking AI Agent is revolutionizing how wine enthusiasts explore, learn, and engage with wineries online.

Developed by WineSpeak.ai, Sophia represents the next evolution in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) wine experiences. Using advanced Conversational Commerce powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), Sophia creates a highly personalized and interactive experience for every visitor, with enhanced experiences for members of the wine club, while enabling full Commerce7 eCommerce capabilities within the Sophia agent experience.

"Valle della Pace is a passion project", said Dr, Don Clark, owner, vintner and creator of Italian style wines in the heart of Texas. "We turned a literal vision into reality against very tall odds and many challenges and leaned into AI to stand apart from other wineries."

About WineSpeak.ai

WineSpeak.ai is redefining the DTC wine industry by offering wineries like Valle della Pace a powerful AI-driven Virtual Concierge & Wine Curator tailored to their unique brand voice. This innovative solution supports the Three Pillars of the DTC Wine Business:

Tasting Room & Winery Visits – Guests can seamlessly book personalized tasting experiences.

Memberships & Subscriptions – Customized guidance helps visitors select the perfect club membership.

Wine Sales – AI-driven support assists users in choosing wines to suit their tastes and needs, including food pairings and recipes.

The AI Agent requires no downloads or training for users, operates 24/7, and integrates seamlessly with winery websites to provide elevated customer engagement, enhanced search capabilities, and robust wine curation, leading to increased online sales conversion.

"We're thrilled to launch Sophia with Valle della Pace, a visionary partner who understands the importance of innovation in creating memorable guest experiences," said Robert Noakes, Founder & CEO at WineSpeak.ai. "With this new technology, Valle della Pace is setting the standard for the future of digital wine hospitality." Listen to our podcast here to learn more.

About Valle della Pace

Since planting their first vines on Thanksgiving Day in 2011, Valle della Pace has persevered against drought, weeds, insects, disease and wild pigs which consumed every red grape on their vines.

With the introduction of Sophia, the Virtual Concierge and Wine Curator, Valle della Pace continues to lead the way in combining tradition with innovation to deliver unparalleled hospitality and wine curation.

For more information, visit Valledellapace.com or WineSpeak.ai

SOURCE WineSpeak.ai