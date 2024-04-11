Vallen Distribution Announces Key Executive Leadership Positions

Appointments support combined strategy of Vallen and Wesco Integrated Supply

BELMONT, N.C., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallen Distribution ("Vallen"), a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services with offerings that include safety equipment inspection, maintenance, certification, and solution design, today announced key Executive Leadership positions, effective immediately. These appointments follow Vallen's recently completed acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS), from Wesco International (NYSE: WCC), and represent a combined leadership structure to further position Vallen as the premier supply chain services provider for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said, "Establishing a combined leadership team and structure is a key milestone as we bring these two organizations together. Vallen sits in a unique position in the market as the only broadline industrial distribution business with our expansive supply chain solution offering and serving as the single largest integrator in the world. Investing in world class talent and innovation across the enterprise is a key priority. Our combined management team is structured to benefit customers, suppliers, and associates and to take advantage of a larger organization with deliberate value-focused activities and results."

Kevin Pugh

Kevin Pugh will serve as President of Vallen U.S. while also being directly responsible for Industrial field sales, inside sales, purchasing, planning, vendor managed inventory programs and the Vallen Safety Services Business; he will report to Mr. Delph. Mr. Pugh joined Wesco International in 1998 and has held several leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President at WIS.

Kyle Weber

Kyle Weber will serve as Vallen's President of Global Integrated Supply and will be responsible for accelerating Vallen's value proposition in the market and delivering on performance metrics; he will report to Mr. Delph. Mr. Weber joined Vallen in 1996 and previously served as Vice President, Integrated Supply.

Will Lutz

Will Lutz will serve as Vallen's Chief Business Development Officer and will be responsible for identifying Enterprise customers across a multitude of verticals to accelerate growth for the Industrial Distribution and Integrated Supply business units. He will report to Mr. Delph. Mr. Lutz is a 33-year veteran in the industrial distribution industry and previously served as Vallen's Executive Vice President, Sales.

About Vallen

Vallen is an industry leader in delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair, operating, production, safety and electrical products to meet the growing supply needs of customers in facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, visit vallen.com.

SOURCE Vallen Distribution, Inc.