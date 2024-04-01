Vallen Distribution Completes Acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply

Expands Vallen's position as a leading supply chain solutions company, delivering unique and customizable solutions

BELMONT, N.C., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallen Distribution ("Vallen"), a provider of indirect industrial supply chain solutions, vendor managed inventory and technical services with offerings that include safety equipment inspection, maintenance, certification, and solution design, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Wesco Integrated Supply (WIS), from Wesco International (NYSE:WCC).

The combination will create a company with premier supply chain services and offerings, an enhanced ability to invest in innovative solutions, and a talented team with a common purpose to drive success for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Vallen is further positioned as a leader in integrated supply serving the foremost brands to optimize their indirect supply chain. With expertise and scale, Vallen is able to customize solutions that meet the needs of customer operations at facilities in market sectors spanning aerospace and automotive to heavy equipment and pharmaceutical.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said, "Today marks an exciting new chapter for Vallen as we bring together two outstanding supply chain solutions providers. As a combined company we will be the partner customers and suppliers turn to for innovative and sustainable solutions, providing technical product knowledge, deep experience with supply chain solutions, and excellent customer service. I am proud to welcome the talented team at WIS and look forward to continuing to deliver unique and customizable supply chain solutions."

About Vallen

Vallen is an industry leader in delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair, operating, production, safety and electrical products to meet the growing supply needs of customers in facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, visit vallen.com.

SOURCE Vallen Distribution, Inc.