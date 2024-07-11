VALLEN DISTRIBUTION EXPANDS IN EUROPE WITH ACQUISITION OF EES

Combined company will expand Vallen's vision to deliver unique and customizable supply chain solutions across a variety of industries

BELMONT, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallen Distribution ("Vallen"), a global leader in optimized indirect industrial supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its global footprint with the acquisition of Eastland Engineering Supply from MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland, management and founders.

Since its founding, Vallen – a portfolio company of Nautic Partners LLC – has focused on providing a value proposition rooted in technical product knowledge, deep experience with supply chain solutions, and excellent customer service.

EES was founded more than 30 years ago and has grown from sourcing and providing engineering spare parts and consumables to becoming the largest Irish-owned service provider for MRO program supply chain and operations needs. EES has operations in Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Robert Keatinge, CEO of EES, said, "My team and I are very excited with this announcement because we can clearly see that the EES DNA aligned with Vallen in every way. We feel that this acquisition will allow us to continue to deliver a world class service to our customers through a highly respected global company."

As a combined company, Vallen and EES will continue to provide premier supply chain services and offerings to the market and be positioned to invest in innovative solutions that drive success for customers and suppliers worldwide.

Chuck Delph, CEO of Vallen, said, "EES is an outstanding supply chain service provider, and we are excited about the opportunity ahead for our combined company. This transaction further expands our operations in Europe and enables us to continue delivering premier solutions and innovations for our customers' indirect spend and opens new opportunities for growth across several industries."

About Vallen

Vallen is an industry leader in delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of maintenance, repair, operating, production, safety and electrical products to meet the growing supply needs of customers in facilities across North America and Europe. For more information, visit vallen.com.

