Valletta Software Development Launches 'Security Magnet': Elevating Cybersecurity Standards for Fintech and Data-Sensitive Sectors

VALLETTA, Malta, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Valletta Software Development is excited to introduce 'Security Magnet', a new tool designed to enhance security for websites, mobile apps, and servers in fintech, e-commerce, p2p, and all other data-sensitive industries. This service thoroughly improves the safeguarding of sensitive customer data and financial transactions following the industry-leading Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) guide. Recognizing over 60 vulnerabilities and risks in today's digital landscape, 'Security Magnet' is vital in averting scenarios where customer data could be compromised or, in the case of fintech, where payment methods might be exposed, leading to potential financial loss. Businesses in these sectors can now benefit from more robust security measures, creating a safer user environment and protecting their digital integrity. Learn more at https://security-magnet.vallettasoftware.com/  

About Valletta Software Development:

Valletta Software Development is an outsourcing agency that delivers top-tier software solutions and champions robust cybersecurity for its clients and partners. With a strong presence on major freelance platforms, the company synergizes expertise and vigilance to navigate the digital landscape's intricacies.

Media contact details:
Stanislav Gorshenin, 
+356-99444876 ,  
[email protected]  

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2261113/Valetta_Software_Development.jpg

SOURCE Valletta Software Development

