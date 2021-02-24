Valley Bank of Nevada Helps UNLV Finance Students With Internship Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lee Business School Finance Department at UNLV is hosting a virtual commercial banking "Speed Dating" internship event on March 3, 2021, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. The event format will enable all intern applicants to interview with each bank offering an internship this summer. The internships will be paid and qualify for three school credits.

Valley Bank of Nevada is one of the banks participating in this event. Other banks include Bank of George, Credit One, Meadows, Nevada State, Toyota Financial Savings, and Western Alliance Bancorporation. Additional institutions may also be added.

This is the third year that Valley Bank has participated. The students will be interviewed by Roger Mellies and Paul Dreschler, both of whom are SVP/Commercial Loan Officers at Valley Bank of Nevada, and each have over 30 years of banking experience.

These internships will be an excellent way for students to gain practical experience and introduce themselves to potential employers. All of the participating banks have expressed their intent to use the internships to identify future full-time employees.

The intern event is part of the Lee Business School Finance Department Commercial Banking Program. The Commercial Banking Program has been designed in partnership with the local banking community to develop a pipeline of trained talent for the banking industry by combining formal learning, industry experience and professional mentoring. The program's main elements are course-work specifically designed to develop banking skills, practical industry experience through a paid internship, and mentoring provided by bank executives.

If you would like to participate in the event please send your resume to Darwin Hopwood at [email protected] by Thursday, February 25. Please include the "Intern Event" in the subject line of your email.

Established in 2005, Valley Bank of Nevada is known for providing business and consumer banking services designed to restore the traditional values of service and quality the banking industry was built on. Dedicated to increasing the financial health and stability of communities through supporting small businesses, Valley Bank of Nevada has two valley locations, in Henderson and in North Las Vegas. The bank's philosophies are built upon the time-tested principles of service, integrity and commitment to success. Visit ValleyBankNV.com for more information.

