Valley Bank of Nevada Hires New Vice President / Henderson Retail Banking Manager, Hank Waters

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Bank of Nevada announces that Randall "Hank" Waters has joined the bank as Vice President / Henderson Retail Banking Manager. Waters brings 6 years of finance experience to this position. Having worked at Valley Bank of Nevada in the past (from 2013 to 2016), Waters knows a thing or two about the bank.

"I always knew that I wanted to come back to Valley Bank of Nevada for the tight-knit family atmosphere. The bank is broadening their product offering with consumer products while also expanding their business model, and now seemed like the perfect time to make the transition back into the banking world. I couldn't be more excited to be here," Waters commented.

Waters grew up in Harlingen, Texas and moved to Las Vegas to attend UNLV in 2013. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in finance, Waters went on to earn his MBA at University of Utah. Since then, he has held advancing roles in finance and management, most recently serving as a Senior Finance Manager at MGM Resorts International.

In his new role at Valley Bank of Nevada, Waters is responsible for directing and administering the retail sales and business development efforts of the Henderson branch of Valley Bank of Nevada, located at 4343 E Sunset Rd.

Established in 2005, Valley Bank of Nevada is known for providing business and consumer banking services designed to restore the traditional values of service and quality the banking industry was built on. Dedicated to increasing the financial health and stability of communities through supporting small businesses, Valley Bank of Nevada has two valley locations, in Henderson and in North Las Vegas. The bank's philosophies are built upon the time-tested principles of service, integrity and commitment to success. Visit ValleyBankNV.com for more information.

Valley Bank of Nevada

