VALLEY BETH SHALOM SYNAGOGUE ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING OF RENOVATED SANCTUARY, SOCIAL HALL, AND ATRIUM

Special worship services and Cantors' Concert Kick-Off Grand Opening - February 23-25, 2024

ENCINO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Beth Shalom (VBS), one of the largest Conservative synagogues in the country, is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its sacred spaces: the Niznick Sanctuary, Glaser Social Hall, and Sinder Atrium for the first time in over 40 years. After years of strategic fundraising and meticulous renovations, these sacred spaces have been transformed to provide an enhanced and inclusive experience for VBS's community and the Jewish community at large.

The Niznick Sanctuary, the heart of spiritual life at VBS, has undergone a comprehensive makeover. Key improvements include brand new electrical and wiring, a new wheelchair lift shaft, ramps, and a revised floor slope to ensure ADA compliance and accessibility to all areas of the sanctuary. Cutting-edge curved LED walls have been seamlessly integrated to enhance the sanctuary during holy moments and bring unlimited visual possibilities for concerts, speakers and events. The Ark and stained glass have also undergone repair and restoration, as well as new flooring, acoustic wall finishes, worship seats, and a state-of-the-art audio-visual system.

"With this transformation, VBS aims to preserve the sanctity of the Niznick Sanctuary while creating a warm, comfortable, and inviting space for prayer, celebrations, and world-class programming in a new, yet familiar space," says Matthew Weintraub, Executive Director. "The commitment to accessibility ensures that all members of our community can fully participate in the spiritual experiences offered in the sanctuary."

Renovation of the Jack (z"l) and Rita Sinder Atrium, the main artery connecting every access point at VBS, was mostly completed during summer 2023, offering a vibrant, clean, and welcoming entryway to both VBS members and guests. This revitalized space is designed to enhance the overall experience and sense of community within the VBS organization.

Glaser Social Hall, the elegant multipurpose space and stage, has been rejuvenated to serve as the perfect venue for special events, simcha celebrations, catered parties, theater and entertainment performances, and various member engagement programs. "We believe that Glaser Hall will be a hub for bringing 'ruach,' or spirit, to our community, fostering a sense of togetherness and celebration," says Weintraub.

VBS invites all members and friends to join for the grand reopening events, where they can experience firsthand the beauty and functionality of these newly renovated spaces. The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, February 23, 2024

6:00pm : Musical Kabbalat Shabbat at Shiru Shabbat, followed by a Very Best Shabbat Dinner Shiru Shabbat is Valley Beth Shalom's new, dynamic monthly Friday night Shabbat program that includes a rousing musical Shabbat service, featuring our clergy, guest musicians, and the VBS Youth Choir, followed by a community dinner. Since its inception in November 2023 , each service has reached standing room only, and each dinner has been sold out. The vision of " Shiru ," meaning "let us sing" in Hebrew, is to encourage every attendee and participant to feel inspired to sing, pray (whether aloud or in their heart), and enjoy the blessings of a warm, joyful community in a sacred space.

Saturday, February 24, 2024

9:30am : Community Shabbat Morning Services, followed by a special Kiddush luncheon

Sunday, February 25, 2024

4:00pm : "SANCTUARY: A Festival of Cantors" Concert SANCTUARY: A Festival of Cantors is a symphony of 15 of Los Angeles' finest cantors together at Valley Beth Shalom for an evening of dazzling music! The second performance of the 2023-2024 VBS Concert Series produced by Cantor Jacqueline Rafii , SANCTUARY will span genres and decades, including dynamic Jewish and secular music, beloved songs from musical theater and the movies, contemporary music and hazzanut . The program will feature breathtaking solo pieces as well as riveting duets, trios and group numbers. Individual tickets are available to purchase here Concert series packages are available to purchase here

About Valley Beth Shalom

Valley Beth Shalom is a synagogue community committed to the quest for a Jewish life that is Godly, meaningful, and purposeful. VBS is the largest Conservative congregation in the heart of the San Fernando Valley, and we have gained a national reputation for our programs in Jewish learning and living. We offer a variety of prayer services, courses of learning, ongoing commitments to service and acts of kindness for those in need, and celebrations of Jewish culture. Our schools provide outstanding Jewish education for children from infancy through high school. We invite you to visit and learn more about VBS.

For more information about Valley Beth Shalom, visit vbs.org .

