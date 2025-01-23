Valley Beth Shalom's "A Whole New World of Broadway" Concert to Benefit LA Wildfire Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the past weeks, we have experienced uncertainty, loss, and an upheaval of our normal lives. Nearly every person in Los Angeles, if not directly affected themselves, knows someone who has experienced difficulties.

On Sunday, February 2nd, at 4 PM, one of the largest Conservative synagogues in North America, Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) , is inviting the Los Angeles community to join them to make a difference at a special concert, "A Whole New World of Broadway," where a portion of the proceeds will be directed to the VBS Wildfire Relief & Firefighters Fund.

A Musical Journey For All Ages

Renowned cantors Jacqueline Rafii and Phil Baron of VBS will be joined by their cantorial colleagues in Los Angeles for an enchanting musical journey that will transport listeners of all ages through the very best of Disney and Broadway. Featuring some of the top cantors in Los Angeles and VBS's own Youth Choir, this unique concert, produced by Cantor Jacqueline Rafii, is part of a series that is the first of its kind in the United States and promises to 'wow' people of all ages!

Come ready to be transported into a world of magic, enjoying a fully immersive journey of stunning visuals on 9-foot LED screens and state-of-the-art sound in VBS' renovated Niznick Sanctuary.

United in Recovery

If you know anyone who has lost their home or cannot go home due to the wildfires, or who is a first responder, please invite them as VBS's guest to the concert (or, if this is you, you are invited to please join this concert as a guest). VBS hopes this will provide a brief and uplifting respite. Please send names to Lisa Leib at [email protected] .

Event Details

Tickets start at $36 per person; tickets for children 12 and under are 50% off and free for children 5 and under.

Date: February 2, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: VBS 15739 Ventura Blvd., Encino, CA 91436

Purchase tickets and learn more here.

Media contact: Lisa Leib, [email protected]

SOURCE Valley Beth Shalom