Valley Car Wash Operator Thanks Veterans And Military Members For Their Service
Jacksons Car Wash to Give Free Car Washes (minimum $14.99 value) at 11 Valley Locations to All Active Duty and Retired Military Members on Monday, Nov. 12
Nov 06, 2018, 12:32 ET
PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Jacksons Car Wash will provide free full-service car washes to all active and retired military members.
"It's a small gesture of gratitude for the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our freedoms," said Sean Storer, Vice President of Jacksons Car Wash. "Although we honor all military members every day with a discount, this is another opportunity for us to show our appreciation."
On Monday, Nov. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., all Veterans and military service personnel who provide a valid military ID card will receive a free full-service car wash (a $14.99 value) at any full-service Jacksons Car Wash location in the Valley or a free express wash (a $16 value) at Jacksons Express Exterior Car Wash located in Peoria.
Jacksons 10 full-service car washes are located at:
- 1954 E. Highland Ave., (20th St. & Highland Ave.), Phoenix, AZ 85016
- 2090 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., (Tempe Marketplace), Tempe, AZ 85281
- 12010 N. Tatum Blvd., (Tatum Blvd. & Cactus Rd.), Phoenix, AZ 85028
- 315 W. Bell Rd., (3rd Ave. & Bell Rd.), Phoenix, AZ 85023
- 14717 N. Northsight Blvd., (Raintree Dr. & Northsight Blvd.), Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 15515 N. Scottsdale Rd., (Scottsdale Rd. & Tierra Buena Ln.), Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 4027 S. Gilbert Rd., (Gilbert & Germann Roads), Gilbert, AZ 85296
- 2870 S. Market St., (Market St. & Santan Village Pkwy.), Gilbert, AZ 85296
- 8369 W. Bell Rd., (84th Ave. & Bell Rd.), Peoria, AZ 85382
- 2501 W. Happy Valley Rd., (Happy Valley Towne Center), Phoenix, AZ 85027
Jacksons Express Exterior car wash is located at:
- 18736 N. 83rd Ave., (83rd Ave. & Union Hills Dr.), Peoria, AZ 85382
Throughout the year, military service members receive a $3 discount on full-service car washes when they present their military ID card at any full-service Jacksons Car Wash location.
About Jacksons Car Wash
Jacksons purchased 13 Phoenix-area car washes and convenience stores in August 2014. The company retained key personnel, and invested millions in renovating its facilities with the latest advancements in car wash equipment and tunnel chemistry. Jacksons is a one-stop-car-care-shop, providing the best wash, detail, quick lube, and glass care in the Valley. For more information, visit jacksonswash.com.
Media Contact: Matthew Teneyck, 602-628-1989 or Matthew.Teneyck@Jacksons.com
SOURCE Jacksons Car Wash
