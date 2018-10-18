Valley Car Wash Operator Thanks Veterans And Military Members For Their Service

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, Jacksons Car Wash will provide free full-service car washes to all active and retired military members.

"It's a small gesture of gratitude for the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our freedoms," said Sean Storer, Vice President of Jacksons Car Wash. "Although we honor all military members every day with a discount, this is another opportunity for us to show our appreciation."

On Monday, Nov. 12, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., all Veterans and military service personnel who provide a valid military ID card will receive a free full-service car wash (a $14.99 value) at any full-service Jacksons Car Wash location in the Valley or a free express wash (a $16 value) at Jacksons Express Exterior Car Wash located in Peoria.

Jacksons 10 full-service car washes are located at:

1954 E. Highland Ave., (20th St. & Highland Ave.), Phoenix, AZ 85016

85016 2090 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., (Tempe Marketplace), Tempe, AZ 85281

85281 12010 N. Tatum Blvd., (Tatum Blvd. & Cactus Rd.), Phoenix, AZ 85028

85028 315 W. Bell Rd., (3rd Ave. & Bell Rd.), Phoenix, AZ 85023

85023 14717 N. Northsight Blvd., (Raintree Dr. & Northsight Blvd.), Scottsdale, AZ 85260

85260 15515 N. Scottsdale Rd., (Scottsdale Rd. & Tierra Buena Ln.), Scottsdale, AZ 85260

85260 4027 S. Gilbert Rd., (Gilbert & Germann Roads), Gilbert, AZ 85296

85296 2870 S. Market St., (Market St. & Santan Village Pkwy.), Gilbert, AZ 85296

85296 8369 W. Bell Rd., (84 th Ave. & Bell Rd.), Peoria, AZ 85382

Ave. & Bell Rd.), 85382 2501 W. Happy Valley Rd., (Happy Valley Towne Center), Phoenix, AZ 85027

Jacksons Express Exterior car wash is located at:

18736 N. 83rd Ave., (83rd Ave. & Union Hills Dr.), Peoria, AZ 85382

Throughout the year, military service members receive a $3 discount on full-service car washes when they present their military ID card at any full-service Jacksons Car Wash location.

About Jacksons Car Wash

Jacksons purchased 13 Phoenix-area car washes and convenience stores in August 2014. The company retained key personnel, and invested millions in renovating its facilities with the latest advancements in car wash equipment and tunnel chemistry. Jacksons is a one-stop-car-care-shop, providing the best wash, detail, quick lube, and glass care in the Valley. For more information, visit jacksonswash.com.

Media Contact: Matthew Teneyck, 602-628-1989 or Matthew.Teneyck@Jacksons.com

