Valley Center's Park Circle to Celebrate Soaring Start, Unveil New Amenities Jan. 29

VALLEY CENTER, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchstone Communities is pleased to announce significant milestones at its master-planned community Park Circle : 40 percent of its 632 homes have been sold, and the construction of two marquee amenities—a 2.6-acre public park and a private multi-purpose clubhouse—is complete. Named Harvest Park and The Hangout, the recreational amenities will be open to locals for a first look at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, during the community's grand opening event at 27679 Park Circle Way in Valley Center, Calif.

A new 2.6-acre public park and a private clubhouse have been completed at Park Circle, a Valley Center master-planned community where 40 percent of the homes have been sold.

"Park Circle was seven years in the making, debuted under unprecedented conditions, and is becoming a haven for so many families seeking a fresh start in a brand-new community," said Kerry Garza, president of Touchstone Communities. "Along with our trusted builder partners, we're continuing to create a community that celebrates quality homes, walkability and easy living. We look forward to celebrating the people—and the lifestyle—that make Park Circle so special."

The Hangout is a private, multi-purpose clubhouse exclusively for residents of Park Circle that features a swimming pool, fitness center and indoor/outdoor living rooms. The public 2.6-acre Harvest Park has sports courts, a civic stage and a great lawn with a playground and covered barbecues. Both recreational amenities will be open for tours during the Jan. 29 event that will also include farm-fresh fruit from Stehly Farms, kettle corn sampling, SoCal Mini Pigs, and live music by the local band Hot Pursuit. Immediately following the event, The Hangout will be open to Park Circle residents and serve as an information center to guests. Harvest Park is slated to open to the public this summer.

Those interested in attending the Jan. 29 event are encouraged to register. Please visit ParkCircleLife.com for details.

"Compared to central San Diego, I was able to afford a brand-new home at Park Circle and I got to customize everything," said homeowner Myra Datu who was expecting to purchase a resale condo in Mira Mesa or Escondido. "I looked into it, and as a first-time homebuyer you get everything for a really good price, which is a dream."

Development on Park Circle began in June 2019 and the first three model-home complexes in the 186-acre community opened their doors in spring 2020. Shea Homes has sold all its Park Circle residences, while Beazer Homes is nearing sell-out of its homes in The Porches and just began pre-selling its new Trailside floor plans. KB Home, Meritage Homes, Richmond American Homes, and Wildflower are also actively selling new homes, which currently range in price from the $600,000s to $800,000s.

Future amenities planned for Park Circle include two additional private recreation centers, 24,000 square feet of retail space at Park Circle Commons shopping center, and more than eight miles of trails and pathways.

