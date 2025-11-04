Valley Community Healthcare (VCH) Launches New Field Medicine Program to Expand Access for Unhoused Residents Across the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Community Healthcare (VCH), a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities since 1970, announces the launch of its new Field Medicine Program, an initiative designed to bring high-quality, comprehensive medical care directly to people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity where they live, in shelters, and in supportive or transitional housing.

The Valley Community Healthcare Field Medicine Program represents a partnership between VCH and Starfield Primary Care. Together, the organizations will deliver integrated field-based primary care and Enhanced Care Management (ECM) services to unhoused and housing-insecure individuals across the region. Through this collaboration, Valley Community Healthcare will serve as the medical home of record, ensuring patients have access to the full continuum of care, including medical, behavioral health, dental, and vision services.

"Bringing compassionate, high-quality healthcare to our most vulnerable neighbors is at the core of our mission," said Anita Zamora, President and CEO of Valley Community Healthcare. "Our Field Medicine Program ensures that those who have traditionally been disconnected from the healthcare system receive continuous, person-centered care that supports their health, dignity, and stability."

Valley Community Healthcare's mission is to provide primary and preventive care for all, regardless of ability to pay. VCH estimates that approximately 11% of the 21,000 patients it serves are unhoused or housing-insecure. The Field Medicine Program intends to bridge the gap between street-based outreach and long-term clinical care. Patients can receive ongoing support connecting them to housing navigation, behavioral health, and social services.

The field team is comprised of licensed medical providers, medical assistants, and case managers that will deliver services at multiple sites across the San Fernando Valley, including shelters and supportive housing developments in North Hollywood, Panorama City, Sylmar, and Van Nuys.

"Healthcare doesn't stop at the clinic door," said Dr. David Luna, VCH's Chief Medical Officer. "Through our Field Medicine Program, we're meeting patients where they are, ensuring that no one is left behind simply because they lack a permanent address."

The program reflects Valley Community Healthcare's deep roots in the community and its ongoing leadership in advancing health equity, access, and resilience throughout Los Angeles County.

About Valley Community Healthcare

Founded in 1970, Valley Community Healthcare is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization as well as a Federally Qualified Health Center providing comprehensive, high-quality primary and preventive care to more than 21,000 low-income patients annually across Los Angeles County. Guided by a mission to improve the health and well-being of all people regardless of ability to pay, VCH offers a full range of medical, behavioral health, dental, vision, and specialty care like acupuncture and chiropractic services, designed to address the whole person.

