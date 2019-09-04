Valley Fine Foods Launches All-New Three Bridges Egg Bites Across National Retailers

Released under the company's Three Bridges line of fresh-prepared meals, and in celebration of September being National Breakfast Month, Three Bridges Egg Bites have been launched as a healthful, convenient and versatile alternative to traditional breakfast foods. Filled with natural ingredients and packed with protein (17-20g per serving), Three Bridges Egg Bites are gluten free, keto-friendly, have fewer carbs and sugars than other breakfast foods, and are ready in just 90 seconds.

According to the International Food Information Council Foundation's 2019 Food and Health Survey , limiting sugar intake is the primary way consumers' diets have changed since last year, with 80% citing that they are limiting or avoiding sugars in their diet altogether. Similar studies have found that 60% of Americans are looking to increase protein (Hartman Group, 2017) and 34% seek to follow a low-carb diet (IFIC Food and Health Survey, 2018).

"Making clean food choices has never been more top-of-mind for consumers. But for many, the hectic pace of American lifestyles leaves little time for preparing a healthful breakfast full of protein and low in sugar," said Valley Fine Foods CEO Todd Nettleton. "Our Three Bridges Egg Bites offer the healthy start to the day Americans are looking for while easily fitting into their busy schedules, making them perfect for on-the-go kids, parents and professionals."

After a successful initial introduction at Costco stores, Three Bridges Egg Bites can now also be purchased nationwide at Sam's Club, Safeway, Wegmans, Save Mart/Lucky, Raley's and Meijer stores. Additional retail partners will also be announced in the coming weeks.

Three Bridges Egg Bites, fluffy mini-muffin shaped eggs that are baked to a golden-brown finish, are available in four flavors: Country-Style Sausage, Uncured Bacon & Cheese, Bell Pepper & Cheese, and Mushroom & Asiago. The product comes in a pack of two and can be found in the dairy or egg section of your local grocery store. A convenient, microwavable tray is included, allowing for quick and easy clean-up.

Three Bridges Egg Bites contain all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavorings. They are prepared and shipped fresh and contain antibiotic-free meats, rBST-free cheeses and no binders. Three Bridges has made a commitment to use only the finest natural ingredients in their foods. In fact, they have published a list of common food additives that they will never use in their products. You can view that list here .

To learn more about Three Bridges' line of high-quality, healthful products, please visit their website (www.threebridges.com) or follow them on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram (@ThreeBridgesUSA).

About Valley Fine Foods

Valley Fine Foods is a family-owned company who specializes in providing convenient, quality food for everyday living. Through the company's Three Bridges , Artisola , and Pasta Prima brands, customers can enjoy wholesome meals that don't sacrifice quality for convenience. Prepared with real, healthful ingredients that use no artificial flavors, preservatives or additives, Valley Fine Foods' priority is healthful, honest meal solutions. Found within the frozen and refrigerated sections at nation-wide grocery stores and wholesale retailers, products include pastas, sauces and egg bites. For more information, please visit http://www.valleyfine.com .

