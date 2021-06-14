Valley Forge Medical Center Receives New Lease on Life With Avenues Recovery

NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenues Recovery Center announced today the acquisition of Valley Forge Medical Center, adding to its growing national network of substance abuse treatment centers.

Valley Forge Medical Center is a renowned addiction treatment center located in Montgomery County in PA. The 86-bed facility opened in 1973 and has faithfully served Montgomery County for almost 40 years. In August 2019, the organization that operates the Joseph B. Wolffe Trust, announced the facility would be put up for sale following years of financial losses.

Avenues Recovery Center has built a sparkling reputation nationwide in the substance abuse treatment field. Well known for their success in turning around struggling facilities and bringing hope and lasting positive outcomes to the communities they serve, Avenues is the perfect candidate to return VFMC to its role as an acclaimed provider of premier substance abuse and addiction treatment. Valley Forge Medical Center joins Avenues Recovery Center at Lake Ariel and Avenues Recovery Center at Philadelphia in serving the state of Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled with the prospect of acquiring and revitalizing Valley Forge Medical Center," said Hudi Alter, Founder and CEO of Avenues Recovery, "Valley Forge has long been an asset to Montgomery County and the entirety of Pennsylvania, and we are honored to shoulder the responsibility of returning it to its previous stature."

Avenues' focus on treatment accessibility and acceptance of Medicaid and Medicare are a vital component of the Avenues belief in community focused treatment. "Avenues has always focused on integrating into the community," Alter said, "we believe treatment works best when practiced on a clients home turf."

Overdoses and relapses have become an epidemic of their own during the nationwide coronavirus lockdowns. According to the American Medical Association, more than 35 states have reported increases in opioid-related mortality. This is on top of a record high reported in 2019 by the CDC. This has highlighted the pressing need for high caliber addiction treatment facilities to expand their presence.

A licensed acute care hospital, VFMC offers medically managed detox and residential programs at the hospital level of care, as well as traditional medically monitored detox and residential programs. Its Medical Recovery Unit (MRU) treats complex medical conditions commonly emerging from long term substance dependence and addiction. IV therapy, wound care, physical therapy, and medical management of ongoing conditions are all administered at VFMC.

Skilled nursing facilities qualified to administer such treatment will often reject such clients due to lack of expertise in addiction medicine along with liability concerns. Peerless medical skill coupled with addiction expertise makes VFMC the perfect place to pursue physical health in conjunction with addiction recovery.

Avenues is thrilled to return Valley Forge Medical Center to its status as an invaluable resource and friend to the Pennsylvania community.

Avenues Recovery Centers is a fully accredited substance abuse treatment network founded in 2016 and serving communities nationwide. They are staffed by clinical and medical professionals and are focused on creating positive outcomes for the clients they serve.

