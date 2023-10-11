Valley Health System, Medline expand prime vendor partnership

News provided by

Medline

11 Oct, 2023, 09:43 ET

Northeast system returns to Medline as exclusive medical supplies distributor across continuum of care

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has again entered into a multi-year prime vendor distribution agreement with Valley Health System in service of the communities of Northern New Jersey and Southern New York. After being with a previous vendor for the last five years, the system returns to Medline as the exclusive provider for all medical and surgical supplies across the healthcare provider's full continuum of care, including its inpatient acute care hospital and lab facilities, and outpatient network of physician offices and home care services.

Continue Reading
Medline and Valley Health System expand multi-year prime vendor partnership, supplying medical needs and enhancing healthcare in Northern New Jersey and Southern New York.
Medline and Valley Health System expand multi-year prime vendor partnership, supplying medical needs and enhancing healthcare in Northern New Jersey and Southern New York.

"It is critical that our clinicians have the products they need when they need them to care for our patients. Medline's unwavering service to our system through the years has proven invaluable in being about to do that," said Orville Carr, Supply Chain Director at Valley Health System. "Combined with their investments in on-hand inventory, price assurance plan and our collaboration with their Supply Chain Optimization team, it is a partnership that will help to optimize our supply chain operations going forward."

With Medline as the distribution partner for the health system's home care services, and now with the expanded partnership, the two organizations will further collaborate to identify innovative strategies to advance supply chain operations in support of Valley Health's mission to provide exceptional, world-class healthcare in a regional healthcare setting.

In addition, as part of the agreement, Valley Health System will have the ability to easily monitor key metrics such as item utilization, contract compliance, price accuracy, and spend by product categories through Medline's advanced analytics platforms. The health system's network of facilities will be serviced from Medline's LEED-certified, state-of-the-art 1.3 million sq. ft. Montgomery, NY distribution center, part of the company's $2 billion Healthcare Resilience Initiative.  

"We are honored to be expanding our partnership with Valley Health and continuing to support their mission," said Ron Barrett, vice president of corporate accounts at Medline. "The Medline team is committed to helping our partners deliver optimal care to the patients they serve by ensuring superior customer service, product availability and solutions support."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting www.medline.com/supply-chain.  

About Medline
Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. 

Medline was most recently named to the Forbes America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women lists, and was recognized for the 12th year by Chicago Tribune as a Top Workplace. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 35,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 125 countries and territories. Learn more at www.medline.com.

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

SOURCE Medline

Also from this source

Medline adds SNF Metrics to its post-acute care technology solutions portfolio

Medline adds SNF Metrics to its post-acute care technology solutions portfolio

Medline today announced an addition to its post-acute care technology solutions portfolio for nursing homes. A new partnership with SNF Metrics will...
Medline to launch REFLEX® TETRA Nitinol Staples at AOFAS 2023 Annual Meeting

Medline to launch REFLEX® TETRA Nitinol Staples at AOFAS 2023 Annual Meeting

Attendees at this year's American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society annual meeting in Louisville, Kentucky will be the first to see Medline UNITE's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.