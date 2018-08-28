Valley Health System to Enhance Patient Identification and Coordinated Care Delivery with NextGate

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGate, the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, announced today that Valley Health System has selected its Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) to eliminate costly duplicate records and provide automated medical record matching. The solution will enable significant improvements in coordinated care delivery and outcomes for New Jersey-based Valley Health System by consistently connecting the right data to the right individual for a trusted and consolidated window of care.

Valley Health System, which serves 440,000 residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York, is the latest organization to implement NextGate's market-leading EMPI platform to centralize and unify patient data at an enterprise level across a growing, technologically diverse healthcare environment.

As organizations transition to value-based payment and care delivery models, the need for a complete and accurate view of patient data across the continuum becomes increasingly critical for greater clinical, operational and financial performance. Inaccurate patient identification costs the U.S. healthcare system $6 billion annually and results in medical errors, data quality issues, administrative waste, and poor patient and provider satisfaction.

"Healthcare organizations continue to struggle with poor data quality when managing their patient population. Fragmented multi-vendor systems only compound the problem, giving rise to duplicate, inaccurate and outdated patient information," said NextGate CEO Andy Aroditis. "NextGate is honored to support Valley Health System with a fully-integrated, automated solution where individuals are properly identified and matched to their health record throughout every step of the continuum for improved delivery and quality of care."

NextGate's flagship EMPI solution, which manages patient identities for more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, empowers physicians and hospitals by seamlessly linking medical records in any given system and reconciling data discrepancies across multiple sources and sites of care with a single best patient record.

"Incomplete or inaccurate data in one's health record can be detrimental to patient safety and a major barrier to providing highly-coordinated, individualized care. Safe and effective care management hinges on the ability to view a holistic, real-time portrait of patients during every encounter," said Michael Burke, Asst. Vice President of Information Systems at Valley Health System. "NextGate's EMPI Platform will play a significant role in our transformational journey toward improved data exchange, provider collaboration, and operational efficiency for value-based care success."

About NextGate

With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.

About Valley Health System

Valley Health System is a regional healthcare system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York. It includes The Valley Hospital, a 451-bed, not-for-profit, regional acute-care hospital that has been consistently recognized for quality care and patient satisfaction, Valley Home Care, a home care and hospice agency; and Valley Medical Group, a multispecialty group practice of more than 300 doctors and advanced practice professionals representing over 40 medical and surgical specialties, eight urgent and primary care centers, and many community-based physician practices throughout the region. Key services include cardiology, oncology, women's and children's services, emergency care, orthopedics and neurosciences. Valley Health System's Centers of Excellence offer comprehensive coordinated inpatient and outpatient programs and services to help ensure excellent clinical outcomes and quality. For more information visit www.ValleyHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Fraser

Director of Communications and Media Relations, NextGate

c: 734-233-1483 | o: 734-399-9336

stephanie.fraser@nextgate.com

SOURCE NextGate

Related Links

nextgate.com

