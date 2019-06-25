Valley Home Care Averages 6.25% 30-day All-Cause Readmission Rate over 12-months

PARAMUS, N.J., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Home Care has achieved a 6.25% 30-day all-cause hospital readmission rate over 12 months from January through December of 2018. Utilizing remote patient monitoring software from Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), Valley Home Care achieved monthly readmission rates as low at 2%. The telehealth patients in 2018 also received an average hospitalization risk score of 3.03 from Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP), placing them in the top 50% of acuity levels compared with the overall patient census.

Following its success throughout 2018, Valley Home Care continues to grow its telehealth program, treating over 260 patients in the first three months of 2019 alone. Patients utilizing Valley's telehealth services include chronic care patients with heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, as well as post-surgical patients and patients who have developed medication issues.

Patients placed on Valley Home Care's telehealth program are provided a 4G tablet pre-loaded with HRS' remote patient monitoring software. The tablet pairs with numerous Bluetooth biometric devices allowing patients to record their vital signs daily for clinician review. HRS' innovative software, along with Valley's EMR integration, allows for seamless flow of information so clinicians can monitor patient vitals, respond to high-risk alerts, and communicate with the patient in real-time through text, voice, and video platforms.

Since partnering with HRS, Valley Home Care has operated its telehealth program as a centralized model with a central coordinator monitoring patient alerts and vitals. The centralized model has enabled Valley to create a comprehensive care continuum, coordinating between the patient, physical therapist, referring physician, and telehealth nursing team.

The central coordinator immediately contacts a patient to assess symptoms following a high-risk alert or abnormal vital sign recording and, if necessary, contacts the referring physician. Additionally, the coordinator will contact patients to remind them of upcoming appointments, follow-up on appointments and medication changes, and congratulate positive weight loss to encourage healthy behavioral changes.

Valley Home Care recently began utilizing virtual visits to introduce patients to the program and facilitate a relationship between the patient and the central coordinator. Virtual visits are also used to assess techniques for recording biometrics and examine wounds and incisions post-surgical procedure.

Valley reaches beyond the patient to involve caregivers and family members into the patient's care plan for additional support. One patient's caregiver recently thanked Valley's clinical team and the telehealth program stating, "I am very appreciative of your involvement as telehealth is an incredibly beneficial component of the health care team. Thank you for helping my mother achieve and maintain her health care goals."

"Valley Home Care has developed a truly patient-centered telehealth program," adds Nolan Santosa, Director of Client Success, at HRS. "Patient engagement and education are at the core of their program and has enabled them to achieve impressive results for their patients."

About Valley Health:

To learn more about Valley Home Care, visit www.valleyhealth.com or call (201) 291-6000.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS):

To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit www.healthrecoverysolutions.com or call (347) 699-6477.

Media Contact: Tess Meehan, 347-699-6477

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions

Related Links

http://www.healthrecoverysolutions.com

