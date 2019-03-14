Valley Innovators Announces its 2019 Pitch Contest Winners

FRESNO, Calif., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Innovators has announced its 2019 pitch contest winners after an entertaining and highly competitive contest. Out of nearly 100 applicants nationwide, Mechanodontics, Hermetia Pro, and Lumenus won 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes respectively, which includes a total prize pool of $50,000 in cash plus services to help the startups grow.

"We are thrilled about the quality of the startup pitches we received and the level of competition. Our judges had to make difficult choices, which is exactly what we had hoped for," said Jennifer Lopez, CEO and Founder of Valley Innovators. "We're excited to support these startups further on their journey."

Additional awards given were a People's Choice Award which was won by Stutorz.org and Five Microns took home a year membership to The Pi Shop Product Incubator.

"We were able to shine a bright light on Fresno being a startup ecosystem on the upswing, as we brought in founders from across the country," said Steve Miller, Chairman & Co-Founder of Valley Innovators. "We can't wait to see the applicants for our competition next year."

The final fifteen companies in Valley Innovators 2019 Pitch Contest were Cloudanize, Dropcopter, G-Fit Studio, Hermetia Pro, Inputs, Intent Wave, Lumenus, Mechanodontics, Nanomass, Pilates Metrics, Stutorz, Swine Tech, TatStat, UltroSport, and Five Microns. Visit www.valleyinnovators.com in the coming days for more information about these startups.

About Valley Innovators

Valley Innovators is a mission-driven company focused on educating, mentoring, and providing access to capital for early-stage companies throughout California. Programs include online and in-person educational sessions, networking, and the professional resources needed for founders to scale their businesses. A pitch contest will be held annually where winners will receive cash prizes, marketing exposure, and other tools to help founders succeed.

Headquartered in Fresno, CA, Valley Innovators accepts entrepreneurs from all over the world. More information about Valley Innovators can be found at www.valleyinnovators.com .

Sponsors of Valley Innovators:

Fresno First Bank, One Putt Broadcasting, Vine Ventures, Persimmon Marketing, Vine Ventures, ASI Administrative Solutions, The Tower Theatre, Coleman & Horowitt, LLP, VBCG & Co, A-Plus Signs, Moore Grider & Company and M. Kathleen Kelly Creative.

