Valley Innovators Launches Entrepreneurial Program and Pitch Contest

FRESNO, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Innovators has announced the launch of its entrepreneurial program and annual pitch contest. Valley Innovators provides entrepreneurs with the opportunity to obtain education, network, and pitch their business for cash prizes while receiving marketing exposure. Unlike most incubators and accelerators that host pitch contests, Valley Innovators won't require an equity stake from founders in order to win the prize money.

"The launch of Valley Innovators couldn't come at a better time. Fresno has multiple emerging programs that will tie in well with the initiatives planned by Valley Innovators," said Jennifer Lopez, CEO and Founder of Valley Innovators. "We expect our startups to be top tier companies, so we have secured leaders from various sectors to participate in the vetting of applicants and to judge the pitch contest."

Valley Innovators educational programs begin this August, culminating in its first annual pitch contest on March 13, 2019 at the historic Tower Theatre in Fresno, California.

"We have a stellar team in place with experience building companies, running accelerators, and hosting successful pitch contests. We're excited about the knowledge and capital we will provide founders." said Jamin Brazil, Valley Innovators Co-Founder and General Partner at Vine Ventures. "Valley Innovators is a great platform to showcase the next generation of entrepreneurs that come out of California."

Valley Innovators kicks off their entrepreneurial event series on August 29, 2018 with a full-day educational and networking event. It includes sessions ranging from creating business plans to acquiring customers. To learn more visit www.valleyinnovators.com.

About Valley Innovators

Valley Innovators is a mission-driven company focused on educating, mentoring, and providing access to capital for early-stage companies throughout California. Programs include online and in-person educational sessions, networking, and the professional resources needed for founders to scale their businesses. A pitch contest will be held annually where winners will receive cash prizes, marketing exposure, and other tools to help founders succeed.

Headquartered in Fresno, CA, Valley Innovators accepts entrepreneurs from all over the world. More information about Valley Innovators can be found at www.valleyinnovators.com.

Sponsors of Valley Innovators:

Fresno First Bank, One Putt Broadcasting, Vine Ventures, Persimmon Marketing, The Tower Theatre, and Coleman & Horowitt, LLP.

