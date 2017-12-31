Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred And Common Stock Dividends

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) ("Valley"), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular quarterly preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends are as follows:

A cash dividend of $0.390625 per share to be paid October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018 on its 6.25% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A;

per share to be paid to shareholders of record on on its 6.25% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A; A cash dividend of $0.34375 per share to be paid October 1, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018 on its 5.50% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B; and

per share to be paid to shareholders of record on on its 5.50% Fixed-To-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B; and A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid October 2, 2018 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2018 on its common stock.

The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarterly dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley's common stockholders.

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with approximately $30 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates approximately 230 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "should," "expect," "believe," "view," "will," "opportunity," "allow," "continues," "reflects," "typically," "usually," "anticipate," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and Valley's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

