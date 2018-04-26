Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

Key financial highlights for the first quarter:

Acquisition of USAmeriBancorp, Inc.: On January 1, 2018 Valley completed its acquisition of USAB and its wholly-owned subsidiary, USAmeriBank, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida . USAB had approximately $5.1 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in loans and $3.6 billion in deposits, after purchase accounting adjustments, and a branch network of 29 offices. The acquisition represents a significant addition to Valley's Florida franchise, specifically in the Tampa Bay market. The acquisition also brought Valley to the Birmingham , Montgomery , and Tallapoosa areas in Alabama , where Valley now operates 15 branch office locations. The common shareholders of USAB received 6.1 shares of Valley common stock for each USAB share they owned. The total consideration for the acquisition was approximately $737 million , and the transaction resulted in $388 million of goodwill and $46 million of core deposit intangible assets subject to amortization. Full systems integration is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2018.

Loan Portfolio: Loans increased $4.2 billion to approximately $22.6 billion at March 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017 largely due to $3.7 billion in acquired loans from USAB. The remaining increase was largely due to strong quarter over quarter organic growth in total commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans. Additionally, we sold $234.2 million of residential mortgage loans resulting in pre-tax gains of $6.8 million during the first quarter of 2018. See additional information under the "Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings" section below.

Credit Quality: Net loan recoveries totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2018, and represented our third consecutive quarter of net recoveries. Non-accrual loans represented 0.27 percent of total loans at March 31, 2018 compared to 0.26 percent at December 31, 2017 .

Net Interest Income: Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $209.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 increased $45.1 million and $37.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, largely due to acquired and organic loan growth.

Provision for Credit Losses: During the first quarter of 2018, we recorded a $10.9 million provision for credit losses as compared to $2.5 million and $2.2 million for the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. The increased provision was mainly due to higher specific reserves allocated to impaired taxi medallion loans at March 31, 2018 , as well as the organic loan growth during the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin: Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.13 percent for the first quarter of 2018 remained unchanged as compared to both the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2017. See the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below for more details.

Efficiency Ratio: Our efficiency ratio was 72.44 percent for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 68.30 percent and 64.48 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017, respectively. Excluding litigation reserve expense, merger expense and amortization of tax credit investments included in non-interest expense, our adjusted efficiency ratio was 60.29 percent for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 57.44 percent and 61.64 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP measure.

Income Tax Expense: The effective tax rate was 23.9 percent for the first quarter of 2018 reflecting the reduction of the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent by the Tax Act. Income tax expense totaled $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 and included a $2 million charge related to effect of the USAB acquisition on our state deferred tax assets.

Ira Robbins, CEO and President commented, "Our first quarter of 2018 reflected improved operating performance highlighting Valley's tremendous potential. The organic loan and deposit growth we originated illustrates just some of the prospects that remain in front of us. Despite several unusual items during the quarter, our core earnings are headed in the right direction. I look forward to focusing on enhancing the operating leverage and demonstrating the true earnings power of this growing franchise. We continue to transform Valley into a preeminent financial institution that delivers strong financial performance while establishing relevancy in both the near and long term. Additionally, I would like to thank all of our employees that are working tirelessly to ensure the success of our upcoming systems integration of USAmeriBank."

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income consists of interest income and dividends earned on interest earning assets less interest expense on interest bearing liabilities and represents the main source of income for Valley. During the first quarter of 2018, Valley elected to reclassify fee income related to derivative interest rate swaps executed with commercial loan customers totaling $3.3 million from interest and fees on loans to other non-interest income within the presentation of our consolidated statements of income and net interest margin (included in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below). The applicable prior period amounts have also been reclassified to conform to this current presentation. See further discussion of the swap fees in the "Non-Interest Income" section below.

Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $209.1 million for the first quarter of 2018 increased $45.1 million and $37.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, largely due to the USAB acquisition. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $49.1 million to $269.0 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to a $4.1 billion increase in average loans, partially offset by a lower yield on average investment securities. The decrease in yield on average investments for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the linked fourth quarter was due, in part, to a lower tax equivalent yield on non-taxable securities caused by the Tax Act. Interest expense of $59.9 million for the first quarter of 2018 increased $11.4 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 largely driven by the interest bearing liabilities assumed from USAB and organic growth from our current deposit gathering initiatives.

Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.13 percent for the first quarter of 2018 remained unchanged as compared to both the first quarter of 2017 and fourth quarter of 2017. The yield on average interest earning assets increased by 1 basis point on a linked quarter basis mostly due to an increase in the yield on average loans, partially offset by a decline in yield on average investment securities and two less days during the first quarter of 2018. The yield on average loans increased by 4 basis points to 4.26 percent for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the high volume of new loan originations, but was partially offset by somewhat elevated repayments of high yielding loans over the last six month period, as well as moderately lower accretion on the pre-existing purchased credit-impaired ("PCI") loan portfolio (i.e., exclusive of recently acquired USAB loans). The yield on average taxable and non-taxable investment securities in the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 14 basis points and 37 basis points, respectively, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities was 1.22 percent for the first quarter of 2018 and remained unchanged as compared to the linked fourth quarter of 2017. Our cost of total deposits was 0.68 percent for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to 0.65 percent for the fourth quarter of 2017 due to a slight shift in average non-interest bearing deposits within the mix of total average deposits.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $2.1 million, or 6.9 percent, to $32.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 from $30.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 mostly due to higher service charges on deposit accounts driven by the acquisition of USAB on January 1, 2018. Other non-interest income included fee income related to derivative interest rate swaps executed with commercial loan customers totaling $3.3 million and $2.6 million for first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $37.4 million, or 27.5 percent, to $173.8 million for the first quarter of 2018 from the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to increases of $28.7 million and $11.3 million in salary and employee benefits and professional and legal fees, respectively. The increase in salary and employee benefits was due, in part, to the additional staffing costs and $9.6 million of change in control, severance and retention expenses related to the USAB acquisition, mostly normal increases in payroll and stock-based compensation expense, and, to a lesser extent, expansion of our home mortgage consultant team as compared to the fourth quarter. Professional and legal fees included a $10.5 million charge related to an increase in our litigation reserves during the first quarter of 2018. Total USAB merger related expenses were $13.4 million (including the $9.6 million of aforementioned salary and employee benefit expenses) and $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. Amortization of tax credit investments decreased $15.0 million to $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to fourth quarter of 2017 largely due to the timing of tax credits and a fourth quarter impairment charge of $4.3 million related to the Tax Act.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense totaled $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $35.0 million and $18.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017, respectively. Our effective tax rate was 23.9 percent, 57.3 percent and 28.2 percent for the first quarter of 2018, fourth quarter of 2017, and first quarter of 2017, respectively. The higher income tax expense and effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2017 reflect a $15.4 million charge resulting from the re-measurement of Valley's estimated net deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2017 under the provisions of the Tax Act. For the remainder of 2018, we currently estimate that our effective tax rate will range from 20 percent to 22 percent primarily reflecting the impacts of the Tax Act, tax-exempt income, tax-advantaged investments and general business credits.

Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings

Loans. Loans increased $4.2 billion to approximately $22.6 billion at March 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017 largely due to $3.7 billion in acquired PCI loans from USAB on January 1, 2018. The remaining increase was mainly due to strong quarter over quarter organic growth in total commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgage loans. During the first quarter of 2018, Valley also originated $228 million of residential mortgage loans for sale rather than held for investment. Residential mortgage loans held for sale totaled $8.4 million and $15.1 million at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.

Total commercial and industrial loans increased $890.2 million from December 31, 2017 to approximately $3.6 billion at March 31, 2018 mostly due to $721.6 million in PCI loans acquired from USAB and strong organic growth largely within the newly expanded Florida markets.

Commercial real estate loans (excluding construction loans) increased $2.2 billion from December 31, 2017 to $11.7 billion at March 31, 2018 mostly due to $2.0 billion in PCI loans acquired from USAB. The non-PCI loans increased $242.9 million, or 11.3 percent on an annualized basis, due to solid organic loan volumes in our primary markets, including approximately $129 million of loans from the new Florida markets. Construction loans increased $521.4 million to $1.4 billion at March 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017 largely due to $384.5 million of PCI loans acquired from USAB. The remaining net increase was mainly driven by organic growth in the new Florida markets, as well as advances on existing construction projects.

Total residential mortgage loans increased $462.5 million to approximately $3.3 billion at March 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017 mostly due to $365.9 million in PCI loans acquired from USAB and new and refinanced loan originations held for investment. Our growing team of home mortgage consultants continued to produce strong origination volumes during the first quarter. New and refinanced residential mortgage loan originations totaled approximately $372 million for the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $291 million and $164 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and first quarter of 2017, respectively.

Home equity loans totaling $549.3 million at March 31, 2018 increased by $103.0 million as compared to December 31, 2017 due to $109.8 million of PCI loans acquired from USAB. Exclusive of the acquired loans, new home equity loan volumes and customer usage of existing home equity lines of credit continues to be weak. We believe this trend may continue in 2018 due to many factors, including the recent Tax Act changes that limit the deductibility of mortgage interest expense for homeowners.

Automobile loans increased by $13.8 million, or 4.6 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.2 billion at March 31, 2018 as compared to December 31, 2017. However, the overall new auto loan origination volumes decreased approximately 12.9 percent during the first quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly due to the impact of inclement weather on auto sales in the Northeast region. Our Florida dealership network contributed over $35 million in auto loan originations, representing approximately 24 percent of Valley's total new auto loan production during the first quarter of 2018 and was relatively consistent with the linked fourth quarter of 2017.

Other consumer loans increased $20.8 million to $748.8 million at March 31, 2018 as compared to $728.1 million at December 31, 2017 partly due to $10.6 million of PCI loans acquired from USAB and continued growth and customer usage of collateralized personal lines of credit.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $3.8 billion to approximately $22.0 billion at March 31, 2018 from December 31, 2017 largely due to $3.6 billion in deposits assumed in the USAB acquisition. The remaining increase is largely due to the continued success of our time deposit and other interest bearing deposit initiatives commencing in 2017. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW, money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 28 percent, 50 percent and 22 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2018, respectively.

Other Borrowings. Short-term borrowings increased $869.8 million to approximately $1.6 billion at March 31, 2018 as compared to December 31, 2017 largely due to $650.0 of borrowings assumed in the USAB acquisition, consisting of FHLB borrowings and securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The remaining increase was mostly due to new FHLB advances used for normal loan funding activity and liquidity purposes during the first quarter of 2018. Long-term borrowings increased $37.7 million to $2.4 billion at March 31, 2018 as compared to December 31, 2017 mostly due to subordinated notes assumed in the USAB acquisition.

Credit Quality

Non-Performing Assets. Our past due loans and non-accrual loans discussed further below exclude PCI loans. Under U.S. GAAP, the PCI loans (acquired at a discount that is due, in part, to credit quality) are accounted for on a pool basis and are not subject to delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. Our PCI loan portfolio totaled $4.9 billion, or 21.8 percent, of our total loan portfolio at March 31, 2018 and included all of the loans acquired from USAB on January 1, 2018.

Total non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets increased $17.5 million to $75.0 million at March 31, 2018 as compared to December 31, 2017 mainly due to increases in non-accrual loans and OREO during the first quarter of 2018. OREO totaled $13.8 million at March 31, 2018 and included $4.1 million of acquired OREO from USAB.

Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.3 million to $33.2 million, or 0.15 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2018 as compared to $80.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2017. The lower level of accruing past due loans was primarily caused by decreases of $27.6 million and $21.0 million in the loans 30 to 59 days past due and 60 to 89 days past due loan categories at March 31, 2018, respectively, as compared to December 31, 2017. These decreases were largely caused by the renewal of matured performing loans and the improved performance of several loan relationships previously reported within the commercial real estate and construction loan delinquency categories at December 31, 2017.

During the first quarter of 2018, we continued to closely monitor our NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans within the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. While the vast majority of the taxi medallion loans are currently performing, negative trends in the market valuations of the underlying taxi medallion collateral could impact the future performance and internal classification of this portfolio. At March 31, 2018, the NYC and Chicago taxi medallion loans totaling $126.8 million and $9.3 million, respectively, were largely classified as substandard and special mention loans. The criticized loan classifications are primarily due to the elevated general risk associated with the current medallion market. At March 31, 2018, the medallion portfolio included impaired loans totaling $65.0 million with related reserves of $19.9 million within the allowance for loan losses as compared to impaired loans totaling $63.9 million with related reserves of $9.1 million at December 31, 2017. At March 31, 2018, the impaired medallion loans largely consisted of performing troubled debt restructured (TDR) loans classified as substandard loans, as well as $13.9 million of non-accrual taxi cab medallion loans classified as doubtful loans.

Valley's historical taxi medallion lending criteria had been conservative in regards to capping the loan amounts in relation to market valuations, as well as obtaining personal guarantees and other collateral in certain instances. However, the severe decline in the market valuation of taxi medallions has adversely affected the estimated fair valuation of these loans and, as a result, increased the level of our allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2018 (see further discussion below). Potential further declines in the market valuation of taxi medallions could also negatively impact the future performance of this portfolio.



Allowance for Credit Losses. The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to specific loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category (including PCI loans) at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, and March 31, 2017:





March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017







Allocation





Allocation





Allocation







as a % of





as a % of





as a % of



Allowance

Loan

Allowance

Loan

Allowance

Loan

Allocation

Category

Allocation

Category

Allocation

Category

($ in thousands) Loan Category:





















Commercial and industrial loans* $ 70,388



1.94 %

$ 60,828



2.22 %

$ 53,541



2.03 % Commercial real estate loans:























Commercial real estate 36,109



0.31 %

36,293



0.38 %

38,146



0.42 %

Construction 20,570



1.50 %

18,661



2.19 %

18,156



2.17 % Total commercial real estate loans 56,679



0.43 %

54,954



0.53 %

56,302



0.57 % Residential mortgage loans 4,100



0.12 %

3,605



0.13 %

3,592



0.13 % Consumer loans:























Home equity 547



0.10 %

579



0.13 %

433



0.09 %

Auto and other consumer 4,990



0.25 %

4,486



0.23 %

3,828



0.22 % Total consumer loans 5,537



0.22 %

5,065



0.21 %

4,261



0.19 % Total allowance for credit losses $ 136,704



0.61 %

$ 124,452



0.68 %

$ 117,696



0.67 % Allowance for credit losses as a %





















of non-PCI loans



0.78 %





0.73 %





0.75 %

























* Includes the reserve for unfunded letters of credit.





















Our loan portfolio, totaling $22.6 billion at March 31, 2018, had net recoveries of loan charge-offs totaling $1.3 million and $772 thousand for the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, respectively, as compared to net loan charge-offs of $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. The net loan recoveries during the first quarter of 2018 was mainly due to one commercial and industrial loan charge-off recovery totaling $1.6 million and the continued low level of loan charge-offs. During the first quarter of 2018, we recorded a $10.9 million provision for credit losses as compared to $2.2 million and $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 and the first quarter of 2017, respectively. The quarter over quarter increase in the provision was mainly due to higher specific reserves allocated to impaired taxi medallion loans at March 31, 2018, as well as non-PCI loan growth during the first quarter of 2018.

The allowance for credit losses, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and reserve for unfunded letters of credit, as a percentage of total loans was 0.61 percent, 0.68 percent and 0.67 percent at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. At March 31, 2018, our allowance allocations for losses as a percentage of total loans decreased across most loan categories as compared to December 31, 2017 mainly due to higher loan balances resulting from the USAB acquisition on January 1, 2018 and the prolonged low level of net loan charge-offs in the portfolio.

Our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total non-PCI loans (excluding PCI loans with carrying values totaling approximately $4.9 billion) was 0.78 percent, 0.73 percent and 0.75 percent March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis and initially recorded net of fair valuation discounts related to credit which may be used to absorb future losses on such loans before any allowance for loan losses is recognized subsequent to acquisition. Due to the adequacy of such discounts, there were no allowance reserves related to PCI loans at March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017 and March 31, 2017.

Capital Adequacy

Valley's regulatory capital ratios continue to reflect its strong capital position. Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, Tier 1 leverage capital, and common equity Tier 1 capital ratios were 11.94 percent, 9.78 percent, 7.75 percent and 8.82 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2018.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018

2017

2017 FINANCIAL DATA:









Net interest income $ 207,598



$ 169,414



$ 161,868

Net interest income - FTE (1) 209,120



171,394



164,041

Non-interest income 32,251



30,159



25,720

Non-interest expense 173,752



136,317



120,952

Income tax expense 13,184



34,958



18,071

Net income 41,965



26,098



46,095

Dividends on preferred stock 3,172



3,172



1,797

Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,793



$ 22,926



$ 44,298

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic 330,727,416



264,332,895



263,797,024

Diluted 332,465,527



265,288,067



264,546,266

Per common share data:









Basic earnings $ 0.12



$ 0.09



$ 0.17

Diluted earnings 0.12



0.09



0.17

Cash dividends declared 0.11



0.11



0.11

Closing stock price - high 13.38



12.17



12.76

Closing stock price - low 11.19



11.00



11.28

CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL DATA: (2)









Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 58,334



$ 42,591



$ 44,311

Basic earnings per share, as adjusted

0.18





0.16





0.17

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted 0.18



0.16



0.17

FINANCIAL RATIOS:









Net interest margin 3.10 %

3.09 %

3.09 % Net interest margin - FTE (1) 3.13



3.13



3.13

Annualized return on average assets 0.57



0.44



0.80

Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity 5.10



4.07



7.69

Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity (2) 7.90



5.71



11.09

Efficiency ratio (3) 72.44



68.30



64.48

CORE ADJUSTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: (2)









Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.84 %

0.77 %

0.80 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 7.48



7.14



7.69

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 11.57



10.00



11.09

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 60.29



57.44



61.64

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:







Assets $ 29,291,703



$ 23,907,011



$ 22,996,286

Interest earning assets 26,750,806



21,932,517



20,949,464

Loans 22,302,991



18,242,690



17,313,100

Interest bearing liabilities 19,690,165



15,919,382



15,285,171

Deposits 21,882,034



17,812,343



17,366,768

Shareholders' equity 3,289,815



2,562,326



2,399,159



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



As Of BALANCE SHEET ITEMS: March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, (In thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Assets $ 29,464,357



$ 24,002,306



$ 23,780,661



$ 23,449,350



$ 23,220,456

Total loans 22,552,767



18,331,580



18,201,462



17,710,760



17,449,498

Non-PCI loans 17,636,934



16,944,365



16,729,607



16,169,291



15,794,797

Deposits 21,959,846



18,153,462



17,312,766



17,250,018



17,331,141

Shareholders' equity 3,245,003



2,533,165



2,537,984



2,423,901



2,398,541





















LOANS:

















(In thousands)

















Commercial and industrial $ 3,631,597



$ 2,741,425



$ 2,706,912



$ 2,631,312



$ 2,642,319

Commercial real estate:

















Commercial real estate 11,706,228



9,496,777



9,351,068



9,230,514



9,016,418

Construction 1,372,508



851,105



903,640



881,073



835,854

Total commercial real estate 13,078,736



10,347,882



10,254,708



10,111,587



9,852,272

Residential mortgage 3,321,560



2,859,035



2,941,435



2,724,777



2,745,447

Consumer:

















Home equity 549,329



446,280



448,842



450,510



458,891

Automobile 1,222,721



1,208,902



1,171,685



1,150,343



1,150,053

Other consumer 748,824



728,056



677,880



642,231



600,516

Total consumer loans 2,520,874



2,383,238



2,298,407



2,243,084



2,209,460

Total loans $ 22,552,767



$ 18,331,580



$ 18,201,462



$ 17,710,760



$ 17,449,498





















CAPITAL RATIOS:

















Book value per common share $ 9.16



$ 8.79



$ 8.81



$ 8.76



$ 8.67

Tangible book value per common share (2) 5.65



6.01



6.04



5.98



5.88

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 6.61 %

6.83 %

6.92 %

6.95 %

6.90 % Tier 1 leverage capital 7.75



8.03



8.13



7.69



7.70

Common equity tier 1 capital 8.82



9.22



9.22



9.18



9.12

Tier 1 risk-based capital 9.78



10.41



10.42



9.81



9.76

Total risk-based capital 11.94



12.61



12.61



11.99



11.96



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES: March 31,

December 31,

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2018

2017

2017 Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 124,452



$ 121,480



$ 116,604

Loans charged-off:









Commercial and industrial (131)



(532)



(1,714)

Commercial real estate (310)



(6)



(414)

Construction —



—



—

Residential mortgage (68)



(42)



(130)

Total Consumer (1,211)



(1,097)



(1,121)

Total loans charged-off (1,720)



(1,677)



(3,379)

Charged-off loans recovered:









Commercial and industrial 2,107



1,256



848

Commercial real estate 369



22



142

Construction —



579



—

Residential mortgage 80



113



448

Total Consumer 468



479



563

Total loans recovered 3,024



2,449



2,001

Net recoveries (charge-offs) 1,304



772



(1,378)

Provision for credit losses 10,948



2,200



2,470

Ending balance - Allowance for credit losses $ 136,704



$ 124,452



$ 117,696

Components of allowance for credit losses:









Allowance for loan losses $ 132,862



$ 120,856



$ 115,443

Allowance for unfunded letters of credit 3,842



3,596



2,253

Allowance for credit losses $ 136,704



$ 124,452



$ 117,696

Components of provision for credit losses:









Provision for loan losses $ 10,702



$ 1,118



$ 2,402

Provision for unfunded letters of credit 246



1,082



68

Provision for credit losses $ 10,948



$ 2,200



$ 2,470

Annualized ratio of total net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (0.02) %

(0.02) %

0.03 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of non-PCI loans 0.78 %

0.73 %

0.75 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.61 %

0.68 %

0.67 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of ASSET QUALITY: (4) March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Accruing past due loans:

















30 to 59 days past due:

















Commercial and industrial $ 5,405



$ 3,650



$ 1,186



$ 2,391



$ 29,734

Commercial real estate 3,699



11,223



4,755



6,983



11,637

Construction 532



12,949



—



—



7,760

Residential mortgage 6,460



12,669



7,942



4,677



7,533

Total Consumer 5,244



8,409



5,205



4,393



3,740

Total 30 to 59 days past due 21,340



48,900



19,088



18,444



60,404

60 to 89 days past due:

















Commercial and industrial 804



544



3,043



2,686



341

Commercial real estate —



—



626



8,233



359

Construction 1,099



18,845



2,518



854



—

Residential mortgage 4,081



7,903



1,604



1,721



4,177

Total Consumer 1,489



1,199



1,019



1,007



787

Total 60 to 89 days past due 7,473



28,491



8,810



14,501



5,664

90 or more days past due:

















Commercial and industrial 653



—



125



—



405

Commercial real estate 27



27



389



2,315



—

Construction —



—



—



2,879



—

Residential mortgage 3,361



2,779



1,433



3,353



1,355

Total Consumer 372



284



301



275



314

Total 90 or more days past due 4,413



3,090



2,248



8,822



2,074

Total accruing past due loans $ 33,226



$ 80,481



$ 30,146



$ 41,767



$ 68,142

Non-accrual loans:

















Commercial and industrial $ 25,112



$ 20,890



$ 11,983



$ 11,072



$ 8,676

Commercial real estate 8,679



11,328



13,870



15,514



15,106

Construction 732



732



1,116



1,334



1,461

Residential mortgage 22,694



12,405



12,974



12,825



11,650

Total Consumer 3,104



1,870



1,844



1,409



1,395

Total non-accrual loans 60,321



47,225



41,787



42,154



38,288

Other real estate owned (OREO) 13,773



9,795



10,770



10,182



10,737

Other repossessed assets 858



441



480



342



475

Non-accrual debt securities (5) —



—



2,115



1,878



2,007

Total non-performing assets $ 74,952



$ 57,461



$ 55,152



$ 54,556



$ 51,507

Performing troubled debt restructured loans $ 116,414



$ 117,176



$ 113,677



$ 109,802



$ 80,360

Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans 0.27 %

0.26 %

0.23 %

0.24 %

0.22 % Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a

% of loans 0.41 %

0.70 %

0.40 %

0.47 %

0.61 % Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-

accrual loans 220.26 %

255.92 %

284.70 %

276.24 %

301.51 % Non-performing purchased credit-impaired loans (6) $ 62,857



$ 38,088



$ 25,413



$ 33,715



$ 25,857



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(1) Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 and 35 percent federal tax rate for periods ending in 2018 and 2017, respectively. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.



(2) This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Valley's financial results. Specifically, Valley provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis and excludes material non-core operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Management believes that Valley's presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Valley's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Valley strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.







Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018

2017

2017

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders:











Net income, as reported $ 41,965



$ 26,098



$ 46,095



Add: Losses on securities transactions (net of tax) 446



15



13



Add: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, net of tax) 7,520



—



—



Add: Merger related expenses (net of tax)* 9,575



1,073



—



Add: Amortization of tax credit investments (Tax Act impact only, net of

tax) —



3,136





—



Add: Income Tax Expense (USAB charge and Tax Act impacts only) 2,000



15,441





—



Net income, as adjusted $ 61,506



$ 45,763



$ 46,108



Dividends on preferred stock 3,172



3,172



1,797



Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 58,334



$ 42,591



$ 44,311

















* Merger related expenses are primarily within salary and employee benefits and professional and legal fees.

Adjusted per common share data:











Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted $ 58,334



$ 42,591



$ 44,311



Average number of shares outstanding 330,727,416



264,332,895



263,797,024



Basic earnings, as adjusted $ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.17



Average number of diluted shares outstanding 332,465,527



265,288,067



264,546,266



Diluted earnings, as adjusted $ 0.18



$ 0.16



$ 0.17



Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:











Net income, as adjusted $ 61,506



$ 45,763



$ 46,108



Average shareholders' equity 3,289,815



2,562,326



2,399,159



Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (1,164,230)



(732,604)



(736,178)



Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,125,585



$ 1,829,722



$ 1,662,981



Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity 11.57 %

10.00 %

11.09 %

Adjusted annualized return on average assets:











Net income, as adjusted $ 61,506



$ 45,763



$ 46,108



Average assets $ 29,291,703



$ 23,907,011



$ 22,996,286



Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted 0.84 %

0.77 %

0.80 %

Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity:











Net income, as adjusted $ 61,506



$ 45,763



$ 46,108



Average shareholders' equity $ 3,289,815



$ 2,562,326



$ 2,399,159



Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted 7.48 %

7.14 %

7.69 %

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2018

2017

2017 Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity:









Net income, as reported $ 41,965



$ 26,098



$ 46,095

Average shareholders' equity 3,289,815



2,562,326



2,399,159

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (1,164,230)



(732,604)



(736,178)

Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 2,125,585



$ 1,829,722



$ 1,662,981

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted 7.90 %

5.71 %

11.09 % Adjusted efficiency ratio:









Non-interest expense $ 173,752



$ 136,317



$ 120,952

Less: Legal expenses (litigation reserve impact only, pre-tax) 10,500



—



—

Less: Merger-related expenses (pre-tax) 13,369



1,378



—

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax) 5,274



20,302



5,324

Non-interest expense, as adjusted $ 144,609



$ 114,637



$ 115,628

Net interest income 207,598



169,414



161,868

Non-interest income 32,251



30,159



25,720

Gross operating income $ 239,849



$ 199,573



$ 187,588

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted 60.29 %

57.44 %

61.64 %



As of

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Tangible book value per common share:

















Common shares outstanding 331,189,859



264,468,851



264,197,172



263,971,766



263,842,268

Shareholders' equity $ 3,245,003



$ 2,533,165



$ 2,537,984



$ 2,423,901



$ 2,398,541

Less: Preferred stock (209,691)



(209,691)



(209,691)



(111,590)



(111,590)

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (1,165,379)



(733,144)



(733,498)



(734,337)



(735,595)

Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,869,933



$ 1,590,330



$ 1,594,795



$ 1,577,974



$ 1,551,356

Tangible book value per common share $ 5.65



$ 6.01



$ 6.04



$ 5.98



$ 5.88

Tangible common equity to tangible assets:















Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 1,869,933



$ 1,590,330



$ 1,594,795



$ 1,577,974



$ 1,551,356

Total assets 29,464,357



24,002,306



23,780,661



23,449,350



23,220,456

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (1,165,379)



(733,144)



(733,498)



(734,337)



(735,595)

Tangible assets $ 28,298,978



$ 23,269,162



$ 23,047,163



$ 22,715,013



$ 22,484,861

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.61 %

6.83 %

6.92 %

6.95 %

6.90 %



(3) The efficiency ratio measures Valley's total non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus total non-interest income. (4) Past due loans and non-accrual loans exclude purchased credit-impaired (PCI) loans. PCI loans are accounted for on a pool basis under U.S. GAAP and are not subject to

delinquency classification in the same manner as loans originated by Valley. (5) Includes other-than-temporarily impaired trust preferred securities classified as available for sale, which are presented at carrying value (net of unrealized losses totaling $637

thousand, $875 thousand and $745 thousand at September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017, respectively) after recognition of all credit impairments. There were

no non-accrual debt securities at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. (6) Represent PCI loans meeting Valley's definition of non-performing loan (i.e., non-accrual loans), but are not subject to such classification under U.S. GAAP because the loans are

accounted for on a pooled basis and are excluded from the non-accrual loans in the table above.

VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data)



March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)



Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 222,311



$ 243,310

Interest bearing deposits with banks 274,349



172,800

Investment securities:





Held to maturity (fair value of $2,014,954 at March 31, 2018 and $1,837,620 at

December 31, 2017) 2,048,583



1,842,691

Available for sale 1,843,514



1,493,905

Total investment securities 3,892,097



3,336,596

Loans held for sale, at fair value 8,449



15,119

Loans 22,552,767



18,331,580

Less: Allowance for loan losses (132,862)



(120,856)

Net loans 22,419,905



18,210,724

Premises and equipment, net 346,700



287,705

Bank owned life insurance 436,334



386,079

Accrued interest receivable 86,804



73,990

Goodwill 1,078,892



690,637

Other intangible assets, net 86,487



42,507

Other assets 612,029



542,839

Total Assets $ 29,464,357



$ 24,002,306

Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest bearing $ 6,124,256



$ 5,224,928

Interest bearing:





Savings, NOW and money market 11,077,789



9,365,013

Time 4,757,801



3,563,521

Total deposits 21,959,846



18,153,462

Short-term borrowings 1,618,416



748,628

Long-term borrowings 2,353,548



2,315,819

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 55,109



41,774

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 232,435



209,458

Total Liabilities 26,219,354



21,469,141

Shareholders' Equity





Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 111,590



111,590

Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 98,101



98,101

Common stock (no par value, authorized 450,000,000 shares; issued 331,202,537 shares at

March 31, 2018 and 264,498,643 shares at December 31, 2017) 115,824



92,727

Surplus 2,784,194



2,060,356

Retained earnings 199,555



216,733

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,103)



(46,005)

Treasury stock, at cost (12,678 common shares at March 31, 2018 and 29,792 common

shares at December 31, 2017) (158)



(337)

Total Shareholders' Equity 3,245,003



2,533,165

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 29,464,357



$ 24,002,306



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

2018

2017

2017 Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans $ 237,586



$ 192,537



$ 174,353

Interest and dividends on investment securities:









Taxable 21,323



18,237



17,589

Tax-exempt 5,721



3,673



4,031

Dividends 1,939



2,867



2,151

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 926



637



331

Total interest income 267,495



217,951



198,455

Interest Expense









Interest on deposits:









Savings, NOW and money market 22,317



16,762



10,183

Time 14,616



11,975



9,553

Interest on short-term borrowings 5,732



3,456



3,901

Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures 17,232



16,344



12,950

Total interest expense 59,897



48,537



36,587

Net Interest Income 207,598



169,414



161,868

Provision for credit losses 10,948



2,200



2,470

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 196,650



167,214



159,398

Non-Interest Income









Trust and investment services 3,230



2,932



2,744

Insurance commissions 3,821



4,218



5,061

Service charges on deposit accounts 7,253



5,393



5,236

Losses on securities transactions, net (765)



(25)



(23)

Fees from loan servicing 2,223



1,843



1,815

Gains on sales of loans, net 6,753



6,375



4,128

Bank owned life insurance 1,763



1,633



2,463

Other 7,973



7,790



4,296

Total non-interest income 32,251



30,159



25,720

Non-Interest Expense









Salary and employee benefits expense 93,292



64,560



65,927

Net occupancy and equipment expense 27,924



23,843



23,035

FDIC insurance assessment 5,498



5,163



5,127

Amortization of other intangible assets 4,293



2,420



2,536

Professional and legal fees 17,047



5,727



4,695

Amortization of tax credit investments 5,274



20,302



5,324

Telecommunication expense 3,594



2,091



2,659

Other 16,830



12,211



11,649

Total non-interest expense 173,752



136,317



120,952

Income Before Income Taxes 55,149



61,056



64,166

Income tax expense 13,184



34,958



18,071

Net Income 41,965



26,098



46,095

Dividends on preferred stock 3,172



3,172



1,797

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 38,793



$ 22,926



$ 44,298

Earnings Per Common Share:









Basic $ 0.12



$ 0.09



$ 0.17

Diluted 0.12



0.09



0.17

Cash Dividends Declared per Common Share 0.11



0.11



0.11

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:









Basic 330,727,416



264,332,895



263,797,024

Diluted 332,465,527



265,288,067



264,546,266



VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017

Average





Avg.

Average





Avg.

Average





Avg. ($ in thousands) Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate Assets

































Interest earning assets:





























Loans (1)(2) $ 22,302,991



$ 237,587



4.26 %

$ 18,242,690



$ 192,539



4.22 %

$ 17,313,100



$ 174,356



4.03 % Taxable investments (3) 3,401,743



23,262



2.74 %

2,931,144



21,104



2.88 %

2,836,300



19,740



2.78 % Tax-exempt investments (1)(3) 741,001



7,242



3.91 %

528,681



5,651



4.28 %

612,946



6,201



4.05 % Federal funds sold and other interest bearing deposits 305,071



926



1.21 %

230,002



637



1.11 %

187,118



331



0.71 % Total interest earning assets 26,750,806



269,017



4.02 %

21,932,517



219,931



4.01 %

20,949,464



200,628



3.83 % Other assets 2,540,897











1,974,494











2,046,822









Total assets $ 29,291,703











$ 23,907,011











$ 22,996,286









Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































Interest bearing liabilities:

































Savings, NOW and money market

deposits $ 11,175,982



$ 22,317



0.80 %

$ 9,085,986



$ 16,762



0.74 %

$ 9,049,446



$ 10,183



0.45 % Time deposits 4,594,368



14,616



1.27 %

3,478,046



11,975



1.38 %

3,178,452



9,553



1.20 % Short-term borrowings 1,487,272



5,732



1.54 %

1,011,130



3,456



1.37 %

1,563,000



3,901



1.00 % Long-term borrowings (4) 2,432,543



17,232



2.83 %

2,344,220



16,344



2.79 %

1,494,273



12,950



3.47 % Total interest bearing liabilities 19,690,165



59,897



1.22 %

15,919,382



48,537



1.22 %

15,285,171



36,587



0.96 % Non-interest bearing deposits 6,111,684











5,248,311











5,138,870









Other liabilities 200,039











176,992











173,086









Shareholders' equity 3,289,815











2,562,326











2,399,159









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 29,291,703











$ 23,907,011











$ 22,996,286













































Net interest income/interest rate spread (5)



$ 209,120



2.80 %





$ 171,394



2.79 %





$ 164,041



2.87 % Tax equivalent adjustment



(1,522)











(1,980)











(2,173)





Net interest income, as reported



$ 207,598











$ 169,414











$ 161,868





Net interest margin (6)







3.10 %









3.09 %









3.09 % Tax equivalent effect







0.03 %









0.04 %









0.04 % Net interest margin on a fully tax

equivalent basis (6)







3.13 %









3.13 %









3.13 %



(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent and 35 percent federal tax rate for 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans. (3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost. (4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of condition. (5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis. (6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.

