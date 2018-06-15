Valley National Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings

Valley's President and CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley's second quarter 2018 earnings. Interested parties are invited to listen in by dialing 800-230-1059. A replay of the teleconference will be available beginning at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 26, 2018 and ending at 11:59 PM on Sunday, August 26, 2018 by dialing 800-475-6701 (International - 1-320-365-3844), access code 450632.

The teleconference will also be webcast live and archived on Valley's website through Sunday, August 26, 2018.

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with over $29 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 230 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

