Valley of Shadows Author Rudy Ruiz Scheduled to Speak at the Texas Book Festival

The San Antonio-Based Author Will Also Be Attending Several Other Events in Late October through November

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Rudy Ruiz will be a featured author at the Texas Book Festival , speaking about his latest novel, Valley of Shadows, which was released by Blackstone Publishing in September 2022. Ruiz will appear at two event sessions, one alongside Gabino Iglesias and another with James Wade.

Valley of Shadows, A Novel by Rudy Ruiz

Valley of Shadows is Ruiz's second novel and sixth book. A neo-Western set in the late 1800s on the US-Mexico border, the book follows Solitario Cisneros, a Mexican sheriff of the town Olvido. The town shifts to the US side of the border when the course of the Rio Grande river changes, and what ensues is a dynamic story that incorporates mystery, horror, and magical realism while exploring themes of isolation, collaboration, and injustice that still hold relevance today.

When asked about the significance of being featured at the Texas Book Festival, Ruiz said, "In a state where the people in power have long tried to sweep racially motivated atrocities and injustices under the rug of history, being invited to the Texas Book Festival to present my novel, Valley of Shadows, is an opportunity to shed light on our region's troubled past, amplify the voices of traditionally underrepresented communities, and advocate for change."

Ruiz will be attending four book events in addition to the Texas Book Festival, including:

The South Texas Book Festival on October 29th, 2022 .

. https://mcallenlibrary.net/docs/default-source/stbf-2022/rudy.pdf?sfvrsn=d829ecbc_1

The virtual event #BlackstoneBookTalks: Shadows, Demons and Outlaws in Fiction on November 2nd, 2022 .

. https://blackstoneaudio.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bVS9mvLuQjGlcb4NQNl2Sw

A Meet the Authors event at Pecantown Books in Seguin on November 3rd, 2022 .

on . https://pecantownbooks.com/events/list/?tribe-bar-date=2022-11-03

The Whose Books Book Club in Dallas on November 12th, 2022 .

on . https://www.whosebooks.shop/whose-books-book-club

Since its release, Valley of Shadows has received positive recognition, with J.N. Plesh of The Southern Review of Books saying, "The most gratifying thing about Rudy Ruiz's latest novel, Valley of Shadows, is the story itself, and Ruiz keeps the reader turning pages until the very end. Ruiz skillfully blends genres, adding elements of Westerns, crime stories, magical realism, and horror to create a world in which anything is possible." The novel has also been featured on reading lists from Deep South Magazine and Buzzfeed and received a starred review from the American Library Association's Booklist , stating: "Ruiz's engaging tale…is immersive and atmospheric. Ruiz deftly combines elements of romance, historical mystery, horror and magical realism to deliver a richly satisfying adventure."

Information about the upcoming events, including how to register or RSVP and when Ruiz will be featured, can be found on the websites included above. Valley of Shadows is available for order on Amazon , as well as BookPeople , the official bookstore of the Texas Book Festival, and The Twig , and bookstores nationwide.

About Rudy Ruiz

Rudy Ruiz grew up in Brownsville, Texas. He attended Harvard University, where he received a Bachelor's in Government and a Master's in Public Policy. While there, he also studied literature and creative writing and he received a Ford Foundation grant to support his writing. His first fiction book was a collection of short stories titled Seven for the Revolution. His second fiction book, a novel titled The Resurrection of Fulgencio Ramirez, was published in 2020. His first novel won two Gold Medals at the 2021 International Latino Book Awards and was named in the Top 10 Best First Novels of 2020 by the American Library Association's Booklist. In addition to being an author, Ruiz is a contributor to CNN and other major media outlets, and is the CEO and co-founder of Interlex, an advocacy marketing agency that focuses on social issues. Ruiz currently lives in San Antonio with his wife and their two children.

