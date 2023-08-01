Valley Quality Homes Awarded #1 Dealer in the State of Washington by SSI for the 30th Consecutive Year

Valley Quality Homes extends award-winning results through three decades

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Quality Homes, a leader in the manufactured home industry, has been honored once again with the prestigious title of #1 Dealer in the state of Washington by Statistical Surveys Inc. (SSI). This marks the 30th consecutive year that Valley Quality Homes has achieved this remarkable feat, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the market.

The annual recognition by SSI holds significant value, as the organization has been providing comprehensive market share data to various industries, including the manufactured housing sector, for many decades. SSI is renowned for its accurate and up-to-date retail market share data, which serves as a reliable benchmark for businesses and stakeholders.

The award-winning formula for Valley Quality Homes centers around their commitment to delivering exceptional quality homes and unparalleled customer service. With 40 years of experience under their belt, the family-owned business has become synonymous with excellence in the industry.

Art Berger, the proud owner of Valley Quality Homes, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Valley Quality Homes builds high-quality homes, at high standards, and takes care of delivery, set up, and service. I started in the manufactured housing business in 1976 and am proud to be a leader in the space."

Valley Quality Homes' success can be attributed to their focus on meeting customer needs. With four strategically located sales offices across Washington, the company has been able to effectively cater to clients in Eastern Oregon and Idaho as well. Their homes are crafted with precision and care in their own factory, ensuring top-notch quality control throughout the production process.

Chris Harvey, Vice President of SSI, expressed his admiration for Valley Quality Homes' consistent performance, stating, "We congratulate Valley Quality Homes on their remarkable achievement of being the #1 Dealer in Washington for 30 consecutive years. Their commitment to excellence, customer-centric approach, and dedication to delivering high-quality homes have set them apart as an industry leader."

Having sold more multi-wide homes than any other dealer in the state of Washington for an impressive 27 years, Valley Quality Homes has continually proven its ability to meet the demands of a dynamic market.

Valley Quality Homes remains committed to its mission of providing dream homes to families in the region and looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the manufactured home industry.

Statistical Surveys Inc. (SSI) is a leading provider of retail market share data for businesses in the marine, recreational vehicle, powersports, trailer, and manufactured housing industries. With decades of experience, SSI offers comprehensive and reliable market data through web-based reporting software and pre-formatted data snapshots, helping businesses make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in their respective markets. For more information about SSI, visit www.statisticalsurveys.com .

Valley Quality Homes is a family-owned and operated business, serving customers throughout Washington, Eastern Oregon, and Idaho for over four decades. They take pride in building high-quality homes, offering outstanding customer service, and holding the top position in the industry for 30 consecutive years. With four convenient locations in Central Washington, Valley Quality Homes continues to be a trusted name in the manufactured home market. For more information about Valley Quality Homes, their products, and services, please visit their website at www.valleyqualityhomes.com .

