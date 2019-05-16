Valley Republic Bancorp Board of Directors Appoints New Senior Officers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that Stephen M. Annis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank, effective May 1, 2019. Garth A. Corrigan, Vice President and Controller of the Bank, has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank, also effective May 1, 2019.

Annis is an accomplished banker with 49 years' experience in commercial banking. He has worked for Valley Republic Bank since February, 2010, as its CFO. Prior to joining Valley Republic Bank, he worked for two other California community banks where he specialized in the areas of bank operations, accounting, investment management, risk management, internal audit and information technology. Annis holds B.S. and M.B.A. degrees from Pepperdine University.

Corrigan joined Valley Republic Bank in March, 2010, as the Bank's Controller. Prior to joining Valley Republic Bank, he worked for another California community bank for 6 years as its Assistant Controller, where he specialized in accounting, bank and SEC regulatory reporting, and asset/liability management. Corrigan holds a B.S. degree from California State University Bakersfield and a M.B.A. degree from Fresno Pacific University.

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Company is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Business Oversight. Valley Republic Bank is an FDIC-insured, state-chartered, commercial bank in its eleventh year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield and one full-service banking office in Delano. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

