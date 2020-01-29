Valley Republic Bancorp Reports Record Earnings and Growth for 2019

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Republic Bancorp (the "Company") (OTCQX: VLLX), the parent company of Valley Republic Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights for the Year Ended 2019 Compared to the Year Ended 2018 :

Net income increased 9% to $9,737,000

Total assets increased 20% to $939.1 million

Deposits increased 18% to $828.8 million

Loans increased 20% to $616.4 million

Shareholder equity increased 16% to $77.6 million

These results generated a strong return on average equity and assets of 13.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Overview:

Valley Republic Bank celebrated its 10-year anniversary in February of 2019. The first ten years were marked by great success. To ensure the Bank is well positioned for the next ten years, several strategic initiatives were started in 2019:

Successfully launched an oil and gas division that has been well received by the industry;

Opened and staffed a Loan Production Office in Fresno ;

; Raised $20 million in subordinated debt to support future growth;

in subordinated debt to support future growth; Made significant investments in additional staff with an emphasis on credit and compliance processes to seamlessly enable growth in the future;

Began a Lean Process improvement initiative to streamline and improve process efficiency and effectiveness.

These initiatives were achieved while producing record earnings, navigating a challenging interest rate environment, and positioning the Bank for future success.

Financial Performance

The Company reported year to date net income of $9,737,000 compared to $8,951,000 in 2018, an increase of $786,000, or 9%, year-over-year. Basic earnings per share year to date were $2.36.

Valley Republic Bancorp reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $2,448,000 compared to $2,255,000 in the same quarter of 2018, an increase of $193,000 or 9%. Basic earnings per share for this quarter were $0.59, compared to $0.57 for the same quarter last year.

Geraud Smith, President and CEO stated, "I am very proud of our 2019 financial performance. The Valley team produced record net income for 2019 and year over year double digit asset, loan, and deposit growth, while navigating a challenging interest rate environment. Our record interest income, generated by strong loan growth, enabled the Bank to make significant investments in our infrastructure to position the Bank for the future. Valley Republic Bank remains committed to serving the growing banking needs of our community."

Growth

Total assets were $939.1 million at the end of 2019. Compared to $779.9 million at year-end 2018, this is an increase of $159.2 million, or 20%. Total deposits increased $125.1 million, or 18%, ending the year at $828.8 million. Total net loans grew from $514.7 million at December 31, 2018 to $616.4 million at the end of 2019, an increase of $101.7 million, or 20%. At December 31, 2019, the Bank's loan portfolio remained exceptionally strong with no nonperforming loans.

Eugene Voiland, Chairman of the Board of Directors added, "VRB has had an amazing run since we opened the Bank in 2009. Not only have we achieved record financial results this year, we made critical investments in staff resources and process improvements necessary to prepare the Bank for future success."

Capital

Total shareholders' equity at December 31, 2019 was $77.6 million. During 2019, total shareholders' equity has increased by $10.4 million, or 16%, compared to $67.2 million at December 31, 2018.

About Valley Republic Bancorp and Valley Republic Bank

Valley Republic Bancorp is a bank holding company formed in 2016. Valley Republic Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley Republic Bancorp, headquartered in Bakersfield, California. The Bancorp is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Reserve Bank, and the Bank is subject to the regulatory oversight of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the California Department of Business Oversight. Valley Republic Bank is an insured, state-chartered, non-member bank of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank is in its eleventh year of operation, having been established in 2009. Valley Republic Bank is a full-service, community bank with three full-service banking offices in Bakersfield, one full-service banking office in Delano, and a Loan Production Office in Fresno. Valley Republic Bank emphasizes professional, high quality banking services provided to a wide range of businesses and professionals. The Bank also provides a full complement of banking services that are available to individuals and non-profit organizations.

Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary Balance Sheet

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.) December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018







ASSETS













Cash and Due From Banks $ 15,776

$ 10,531 Federal Funds Sold & Interest-Bearing Deposits in Banks 90,533

64,291 Total Cash and Equivalents 106,309

74,822







Debt Securities 174,461

154,200







Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs 624,768

521,628 Allowance for Loan losses (8,348)

(6,931) Net Loans 616,420

514,697







Premises and Equipment 7,839

2,048 Bank Owned Life Insurance 10,714

10,479 Interest Receivable and Other Assets 23,342

23,608







TOTAL ASSETS $ 939,085

$ 779,854















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Liabilities













Deposits





Noninterest-Bearing $ 288,387

$ 287,408 Interest-Bearing 540,407

416,250 Total Deposits 828,794

703,658 Long-Term Debt 20,000

- Accrued Interest Payable and Other Liabilities 12,707

9,043 Total Liabilities 861,501

712,701







Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock, no Par Value 46,639

45,626 Additional Paid-in Capital 726

1,374 Retained Earnings 30,618

20,881 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (399)

(728) Total Shareholders' Equity 77,584

67,153







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 939,085

$ 779,854







Book Value per Share $ 18.59

$ 16.87

Valley Republic Bancorp and Subsidiary Income Statement

(Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except per share data.) Quarters Ended December 31,

Year to Date Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 INTEREST INCOME













Loans (Including Fees and Costs) $ 7,405

$ 6,146

$ 28,555

$ 22,485 Debt Securities 1,018

749

3,373

2,423 Other 431

543

2,208

1,533 Total Interest Income 8,854

7,438

34,136

26,441















INTEREST EXPENSE













Deposits 1,447

1,244

6,414

3,363 Other 300

-

909

- Total Interest Expense 1,747

1,244

7,323

3,363















Net Interest Income 7,107

6,194

26,813

23,078 Provision For Loan Losses 369

202

1,404

805 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 6,738

5,992

25,409

22,273















NON-INTEREST INCOME













Service Charges and Fees on Deposits 143

114

510

508 Other Non-Interest Income 494

586

1,422

1,816 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Securities -

-

489

(6) Total Non-Interest Income 637

700

2,421

2,318















NON-INTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and Employee Benefits 2,614

2,384

10,342

8,224 Occupancy & Equipment 455

398

1,737

1,474 Other 954

855

4,240

3,584 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,023

3,637

16,319

13,282















Income Before Taxes 3,352

3,055

11,511

11,309 Income Taxes 904

800

1,774

2,358















NET INCOME $ 2,448

$ 2,255

$ 9,737

$ 8,951















Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.59

$ 0.57

$ 2.36

$ 2.29

















