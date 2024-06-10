Valley Spring Memory Care Reaches Milestone

LOS BANOS, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Spring Memory Care, a trusted provider of specialized memory care services, is delighted to celebrate serving residents in its vibrant memory care community in Los Banos, California for over a year and a half now. Since its grand opening, Valley Spring Memory Care has been dedicated to offering personalized support for individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Situated at 555 Miller Lane, Los Banos, CA 93635, the community continues to provide modern amenities and cutting-edge technology to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents. With a range of private and semi-private rooms, each equipped with its own private bathroom, and round-the-clock staff assistance, residents enjoy comfort and security tailored to their needs.

Beyond personalized care, the community offers a diverse array of engaging activities aimed at enhancing mental and physical wellness. From art and music therapy to an on-site salon and monthly free bingo events residents have access to enriching experiences.

"We are proud to have served the Los Banos and Bay Area community for over a year now, delivering compassionate and high-quality memory care," remarked Tim Hazen, Managing Partner of Valley Spring Memory Care. "Our dedicated team is devoted to supporting our residents and their families every step of the way and I couldn't be more proud."

Conveniently located to serve Merced County, San Benito County, Monterey County, Santa Clara County, Santa Cruz County, San Mateo County, Alameda County, and neighboring areas, the community offers exceptional care at an all inclusive competitive cost. With flexible payment options, Valley Spring Memory Care strives to make its services accessible to diverse residents and families.

For more information or to arrange a tour, please visit www.valleyspringmemorycare.com or contact Elizabeth or Krista at (209) 710-4783.

