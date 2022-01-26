Valley View Casino & Hotel Partners with Infor for Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Valley View Casino & Hotel has decided to expand its 17-year technology partnership with the company and move its core business applications to the cloud. Valley View, Southern California's premier gaming destination, chose Infor CloudSuite™ applications specialized for the hospitality industry to integrate and modernize its core business processes. With Infor's cloud-based financial, supply chain management and budgeting applications, Valley View will be able to connect siloed applications, reduce manual processes and make more-informed business decisions.

Through this upgrade, Valley View will benefit from a simple and predictable path to upgrade from on-premises applications to the cloud. The organization will immediately benefit from a more modern interface, quick user experiences and deeper industry functionality that will provide business leaders with more thorough analytics, new insights and real-time data to make decisions quickly to improve bottom-line results. Valley View will be able to keep applications current and connected, leverage powerful functionality, and optimize critical business processes.

"We have trusted our technology partnership with Infor for nearly two decades. It made sense to partner with them again as we modernize our operations and digitally transform to meet the needs of tomorrow's consumer and traveler," said Leilani Marquiss, Valley View Casino & Hotel vice president of finance and chief financial officer. "As the industry continues to change and new demands begin to emerge, we will now have the security, flexibility and scalability to better support our internal teams and ultimately our guests."

Valley View will implement Infor CloudSuite solutions created specifically for the hospitality industry to better support financials, supply management, purchasing, inventory, budgeting and analytics. Specifically, an integrated financial and supply management software solution suite will couple modern financial functionality with tools to track supplies and streamline order processes. Infor will provide networked analytics and a best-in-class user experience augmented by artificial intelligence so users can work on an integrated and dynamic platform that makes daily tasks easier and more intuitive. In addition, Infor Dynamic Enterprise Performance Management (Infor d/EPM) will deliver integrated planning, budgeting, forecasting, financial consolidation, and scenarios. Infor's innovative cloud technologies, built on Amazon Web Services® (AWS), will provide Valley View with increased operational efficiency and greater visibility when it comes to key business data.

"The competition in the gaming industry can be fierce, and it is more important than ever to find a technology partner that can keep your organization efficient, intelligent and agile as times change, culture shifts, and new technology emerges," said Jason Floyd, Infor Hospitality general manager. "With Infor, organizations are able to leverage solutions specifically designed for hospitality. Because of our deep industry experience and years upon years of research, investment, and innovation, we are able to provide our customers with industry-first cloud technology, unmatched depth of functionality, and low-risk implementations, so organizations of all sizes can experience what successful bottom-line results should look like."

For more information, visit http://www.infor.com/industries/hospitality/

About Valley View Casino & Hotel

Step inside our doors and prepare to be whisked away from the everyday and into an exciting world of sophistication, exhilaration and fun. Valley View Casino & Hotel, Southern California's premier gaming destination, combines the thrill of 2,000+ slots and all your favorite table games with beautiful luxury hotel rooms, six outstanding restaurants and unrivaled guest service. Break away from the ordinary and enjoy the best we have to offer as one of the finest Southern California casinos, including free entertainment nightly, spectacular views, expertly prepared meals, first-class amenities and so much more. To learn more, please visit valleyviewcasino.com or call 760. 291. 5500. Visit https://www.valleyviewcasino.com/.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

SOURCE Infor