Valley View Debuts New After Hours Urgent Care in Direct Response to Community Feedback About High Healthcare Costs

After Hours Urgent Care offers convenient, urgent care with the backing of the renowned Valley View.

Ben Peery, MD, Medical Director of Valley View's After Hours Urgent Care and Emergency Services and emergency department physician.

"To respond to the community's needs, we are pleased to offer this After Hours Urgent Care option to provide local healthcare that is high quality for a reasonable price," said Dawn Sculco, Chief Nursing Officer of Valley View. "Valley View's emergency room services and primary care practices are vital to the health of our community, but not every instance or injury can wait for a primary care appointment or require an emergency level of care."

"Valley View's After Hours Urgent Care will be able to treat patients faster and more affordably, and since the location is linked to the hospital, patients will receive exceptional healthcare from Valley View's comprehensive team," shared Ben Peery, MD, Medical Director of the After Hours Urgent Care and Emergency Services and emergency department physician.

After Hours Urgent Care is located next to Valley View's Emergency Department at 1906 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. It treats non-emergent illnesses and injuries Monday–Friday, 5–11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 12–8 p.m. If injuries turn out to be serious, Valley View's Emergency Department is conveniently only a few steps away, and patients do not have to be transported by an ambulance.

After Hours Urgent Care treats patients aged 6 months and older for the following minor health conditions: sore throat, cough, sinus pain, nasal congestion, ear pain, fever, mild allergic reaction, rash, urinary complaint, eye irritation, strains and sprains, lacerations and abrasions, toothache or dental concerns, foreign body removal.

The Valley View team collaborated with independent community medical providers to make this service possible. Valley View is proud to also welcome Andrew Chapman, PA; Lewis Perna, APRN and Anthony Carvella, PA, to Valley View to serve as the After Hours Urgent Care providers under the oversight of Dr. Peery.

"This new service is the result of great collaboration across Valley View and with independent community providers," said Brian Murphy, MD, CEO of Valley View. "I want to especially thank Dr. Paul Salmen from Glenwood Medical Associates, Dr. Chris Tonozzi from Mountain Family Health Centers, Dr. Gary Knaus from Roaring Fork Family Practice at Valley View, and Dr. Charlie Abramson and Dr. Ben Peery from Valley View's Emergency Department. Their work and leadership are instrumental in creating this offering to better serve our community."

If patients don't already have a primary care doctor, the professionals at After Hours Urgent Care will try to partner them with one in the Valley View system. Valley View is trying to reduce silos in healthcare, in which the primary doctor should be the first point of contact.

For more information about After Hours Urgent Care, visit www.vvh.org/urgentcare.

About Valley View

Valley View is an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A thriving regional medical center, Valley View is situated on a 21-acre medical campus offering 78 beds, including an additional 400,000 square feet of advanced hospital and medical offices. Its integrated network of physician practices, specialty centers and hospital provide multi-disciplinary care across the health spectrum. Valley View is designated as a Planetree-affiliated facility, representing the highest level of achievement in person-centered care. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health "Top 100 Hospitals," Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. It is located at 1906 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. For more information, visit vvh.org or call 970.945.6535.

