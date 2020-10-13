Valley View to Open New ValleyOrtho Office in Downtown Aspen; Longtime Aspen Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Tomas Pevny and Dr. Mark Purnell to Join Practice

ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, is pleased to announce that it is opening a new ValleyOrtho orthopedic location in downtown Aspen at 101 Founders Place, Suite 104. The office is expected to open in late Fall 2020.

Orthopedic Surgeons Tomas Pevny, MD and Mark Purnell, MD, longtime Aspen orthopedic surgeons, have joined Valley View's established ValleyOrtho orthopedics team and will practice at the new Aspen office.

Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny, MD Orthopedic Surgeon Mark Purnell, MD

Aspen residents and visitors can continue to benefit from the expertise and compassion of Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell, who have served the Aspen community for a combined 50 years and counting.

"We are very pleased to open our new downtown Aspen ValleyOrtho office, and to have Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell join our team," stated Brian Murphy, MD, CEO of Valley View. "This new location allows patients to conveniently access their longtime surgeons. They are trusted, expert partners in the care of so many people in the Roaring Fork Valley."

"At Valley View, we know that there is nothing more important than the trust between a patient and his/her provider," he continued. "Keeping these outstanding orthopedic surgeons here locally fulfills our mission as a nonprofit organization to best serve the Roaring Fork Valley."

"Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell take the time to listen and provide personalized care, regardless of whether patients are a professional athlete or someone working hard to provide for their family," said Ferdinand "Tito" Liotta, MD, medical director of orthopedic services at Valley View and orthopedic surgeon at ValleyOrtho. "We are excited to work together to lead a comprehensive and compassionate approach to orthopedic care."

Dr. Pevny, who has been practicing in Aspen since 1995, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine and special interests in the shoulder and knee. He pioneered total joint surgery in Aspen. "I am thrilled to be joining the ValleyOrtho team in its new downtown Aspen office," said Dr. Pevny. "This is not only a world-class group, but one that is driven to offer truly personal and compassionate care. My patients and our community deserve this approach to care."

"Aspen is not just the community I serve, it is my home," said Dr. Purnell, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in Sports Medicine, who has cared for patients in Aspen since 1985. "By joining ValleyOrtho's new office in downtown Aspen, I get to continue to care for patients locally who have entrusted their care to me for decades."

Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell join Dr. Liotta, Christopher George, MD, Michael Grillot, MD, Chad Mahan, MD and Noel Armstrong, DPM at ValleyOrtho, formerly Glenwood Orthopedics Center and Foot and Ankle Center at Valley View. Plus, patients are backed by the entire Valley View network of care that includes fellowship-trained radiologists and an all-star surgical team.

Dr. Pevny and Dr. Purnell are now accepting appointments at ValleyOrtho to begin seeing patients starting in December 2020. Each provider will also be available at Willits HealthCare in Basalt, Colorado, one day a week. To schedule an appointment, call 970.384.7140, and for more information, visit vvorthocare.org.

About Valley View

Valley View is an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. A thriving regional medical center, Valley View is situated on a 21-acre medical campus offering 78 beds, including an additional 400,000 square feet of advanced hospital and medical offices. Its integrated network of physician practices, specialty centers and hospital provide multi-disciplinary care across the health spectrum. Valley View is designated as a Planetree-affiliated facility, representing the highest level of achievement in person-centered care. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health "Top 100 Hospitals," Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. It is located at 1906 Blake Avenue, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601. For more information, visit vvh.org or call 970.945.6535.

