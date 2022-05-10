ValleyML is hosting AI Expo 2022 in August. The Premier AI and ML Industry Event!

Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai ) is excited to announce that AI Expo 2022 will be hosted at Santa Clara Convention Center, CA (In-Person) on August 9th-10th and virtually on August 16th-17th. Exhibitor, sponsorship, and speaking opportunities are now available.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai ) is organizing "AI Expo 2022" as a hybrid event; the in-person event will be held at Santa Clara Convention Center, CA on August 9-10 and the global virtual event on August 16-17.

ValleyML is a cross-industry community of ML and AI companies, startups, data practitioners, executives, and researchers focused on advancing AI to empower people. It's the ideal platform for innovative engineers, marketing veterans, business leaders, decision makers, media analysts, and investors looking to generate buzz and network. ValleyML AI Expo is supported by the Conference Advisory Board, which helps grow our global AI community and contribute to the AI & ML ecosystem.

The in-person conference features keynotes, panel discussions, and exhibits from industry leaders and innovative startups. The virtual event has 8 program tracks: CxO Insights, AI Implementation, AI Healthcare, AI Finance, AI Retail, AI Operations, AI Robotics, and AI Hardware. This event is open to 500 in-person attendees and expected to draw 2,000+ combined attendees across the globe!

Global Call for Speakers

We are looking for expert speakers from the pool of technical or management leaders in machine learning and artificial intelligence in different industry horizontals and verticals. Please Submit Your Proposal Here.

Call for Exhibitors and Sponsors

Please see the Exhibitor & Sponsorship Prospectus for the available packages and contact information. We have our leading Tech sponsors from Edge Impulse, Habana, an Intel Company, Efinix, and CogniFiber all confirmed, with more companies set to follow shortly. This helps us bring in a great enterprise audience that is investing in AI solutions.

Exclusive Premium Benefits for Sponsors

Promote your thought leadership through keynotes

Showcase your services, products, and technologies on the show floor

Excellent workshop opportunities

Engage with leading stakeholders and generate high-quality leads

The "Startup Assistance Program" is available for Angel, Seed, Pre-A, and Series-A startups, which provides a 25~45% discount, with the largest discount reserved for Angel and Seed startups (Limited Availability. Details on Request).

For more information, visit https://www.valleyml.ai

SOURCE ValleyML