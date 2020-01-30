ValleyML is launching a series of 3 unique AI Expo events focused on Hardware, Enterprise and Robotics in Silicon Valley

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML is the most active and important community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers in the Silicon Valley. The goal is Advancing AI to Empower People.

ValleyML sponsors include UL, MINDBODY Inc., Ambient Scientific Inc., SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence, Xilinx.

These highly focused events welcome a community of CTOs, CEOs, Chief data scientists, product management executives and delegates from some of the world's top technology companies. Companies interested in sponsoring ValleyML events can follow the instructions in the sponsor brochure document as soon as possible as there are limited sponsorship opportunities available. A unified call for proposals for 3 AI Expo events is now open.

AI Hardware Expo - May 5th-6th 2020

Submit by March 1st.

AI Enterprise Expo - August 25th-26th 2020

Submit by May 1st.

AI Robotics Expo - November 12th-13th 2020

Submit by August 1st.

ValleyML.ai 's recent event "State of AI and ML-January 2020" at Intel, Santa Clara on January 14th-15th was a great success with more than 36 speakers and 250+ attendees. Event updates, videos and pictures are at ValleyML website. These highly content oriented conferences are curated by an expert program committee that included Dr. Koji Seto, Dr.Osso Vahabzadeh, Marc J. Mar-Yohana, Promila Agarwal, Dr. Mehran Nekuii assisted by industry advisory board under the leadership of Dr. Kiran Gunnam , a Distinguished Machine Learning and Computer Vision Engineer with more than 100 inventions. The event featured prominent speakers such as Dr.Prasad Saripalli from MINDBODY, Dr.Ted Selker from C3.chat, Gajendra Prasad Singh from Ambient Scientific, Janet George from Oracle, a panel chair, John Currie from UL. This event received publicity help from local IEEE chapters and SF Bay ACM as well as great post-event coverage in a Forbes article titled "Silicon Valley Event On Machine Learning Tackles The Latest Riddles Vexing AI Self-Driving Cars". In addition, registered attendees are eligible to get IEEE PDH (Professional Development Hours) Certificate.

