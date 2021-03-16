ValleyML is launching AI Expo 2021. The Premier AI and ML Industry Event!

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai ) is organizing "AI Expo 2021" as a three-day virtual event with nine program tracks on November 02-04, 2021.

Last year ValleyML successfully hosted the AI Expo 2020, a virtual conference with 56 sessions across three focused tracks: AI Hardware, AI Robotics, and AI Enterprise. Through a year of unprecedented challenges, AI Expo 2020 was a spectacular show of world class content and 84 speakers with 1000+ attendees from 30 countries!

What's new in 2021?

For 2021, ValleyML is going bigger and better with a global and virtual conference event open to 5000+ attendees. ValleyML has expanded the topics and tracks for AI Expo 2021. The three-day virtual conference will have three industry horizontal tracks: CxO Insights, AI Implementation, and AI Optimization. It will also have six industry vertical tracks: AI Healthcare, AI Finance, AI Retail, AI Operations, AI Robotics and AI Hardware.

Where is AI Expo 2021 happening?

To provide the best experience to our attendees and sponsors, ValleyML will be using the award-winning Whova app for AI Expo 2021. Combined with the ValleyML website, the Whova app will enable speakers, attendees, and sponsors to actively participate and interact. It will also provide an ecosystem for networking and lead generation. Up-to-date event information, personalized agenda, live polls, messages, and exciting photos will be enabled for conference participants.

Call for Sponsors and Speakers

Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (ValleyML) is the most active and important cross-industry community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers. ValleyML has a global outreach to close to 200,000 professionals in AI and Machine Learning.

Please see the available sponsorship opportunities and contact information on pages 10-11 of the sponsorship brochure as soon as possible to maximize your brand's exposure. Previous sponsors include Dell, KISS platform, Graphcore, UL, MINDBODY, Ambient Scientific, SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence, and Xilinx.

We are looking for expert speakers from the pool of technical or management leaders in machine learning and artificial intelligence in different industry horizontals and verticals. Please submit your proposals here .

