ValleyOrtho at Valley View Relocates its Aspen Office, Doubling its Space, Offering More Accessible Parking, and Additional Services

ASPEN, Colo., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley View, an independent, nonprofit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, offering the most comprehensive care in the Valley, is pleased to announce the relocation of its ValleyOrtho downtown Aspen office.

Effective immediately, the new Aspen office is centrally located on Main Street in a renovated, historic Victorian building at 132 West Main Street, Suite A, Aspen 81611. The office boasts double the space of its current office, as well as more accessible parking, and a robust list of orthopedic services.

Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny, MD of ValleyOrtho ValleyOrtho, part of Valley View

ValleyOrtho's team of board-certified surgeons, physician's assistants, athletic trainers, and nurses provide high quality, evidenced-based, musculoskeletal care to their patients. The team's areas of expertise include knee, shoulder, hand & wrist, elbow, hip, foot & ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture management, acute and chronic injury management, and beyond.

ValleyOrtho's office hours are currently Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. They are currently accepting new patients. Same-day and walk-in appointments are available, allowing patients to skip the ER for minor injuries. Most insurances are accepted. Parking is available on-site and along the street.

"At ValleyOrtho, we are dedicated to putting our patients first and providing them with the most convenient and comprehensive care possible," said Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny, MD of ValleyOrtho. "The new office will give our patients access to cutting-edge technologies and support services in a comfortable environment. Instead of patients having to travel and make multiple appointments, on-site X-rays and imaging allow us to diagnose and treat patients the same day."

ValleyOrtho is committed to being the trusted leader in innovative, quality-focused, comprehensive musculoskeletal care in Aspen, the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. In addition to the downtown Aspen office, ValleyOrtho has the following offices: Valley View in Glenwood Springs, Willits HealthCare, Eagle HealthCare, and Silt HealthCare.

ValleyOrtho's dedicated group of providers include Tomas Pevny, MD; Mark Purnell, MD; Ferdinand "Tito" Liotta, MD; Christopher George, MD; Michael Grillot, MD; Chad Mahan, MD; and Noel Armstrong, DPM. ValleyOrtho was formerly Glenwood Orthopedics Center and Foot and Ankle Center at Valley View. Patients are backed by the entire Valley View network of care that includes fellowship-trained radiologists, physicians, and an all-star surgical team.

To schedule an appointment with ValleyOrtho, call 970.384.7140, and for more information, visit vvorthocare.org. To contact the Aspen office directly, call 970.925.4500.

About Valley View

Valley View is an independent, not-for-profit health system based in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Founded in 1955 with funds raised by the community, Valley View Hospital has evolved to serve the healthcare needs of the region. In addition to its 78-bed hospital in Glenwood Springs, Valley View now includes an integrated system of specialty centers and physicians practices providing care in multiple locations across Garfield, Pitkin, Eagle and Mesa counties. Cardiovascular care, including open heart surgery, comprehensive cancer care, neurosurgical and orthopedic care, provide a level of specialty care that enable patients to stay close to home for key healthcare needs. A network of primary care practices support optimal health and the management of patients' total health. As part of Valley View's commitment to the community, it hosts health fairs, blood drives, a Kids & Teen Safety Fair and physician-led education series. Valley View has been recognized for performance excellence from Healthgrades, J.D. Power & Associates, Truven Health "Top 100 Hospitals", Planetree, Survey Vitals and Consumer Reports. PeopleCare. That's Valley View. www.vvh.org .

Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350 / [email protected]

SOURCE Valley View

Related Links

http://www.vvh.org

