VALLEYWISE HEALTH EARNS "A" RATING IN FALL 2024 LEAPFROG HOSPITAL SAFETY GRADE

PHOENIX, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valleywise Health Medical Center has received an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a recognition of Valleywise Health's dedication to delivering high quality, safe patient care.

"This is the first time Valleywise Health has received an "A" grade in the Leapfrog rankings, and I am extremely proud of every member of our care team for this achievement," said Steve Purves, President and CEO. "It's extremely gratifying to see their hard work and laser focus on quality and safety recognized with an "A" rating by Leapfrog."

Leapfrog, an independent national nonprofit watchdog organization, assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

"Achieving an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Valleywise Health," said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Valleywise Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To explore Valleywise Health's full grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About Valleywise Health

With locations throughout Maricopa County, one of the country's fastest growing metro areas, Valleywise Health has a proud 147-year tradition of providing exceptional care, without exception, every patient, every time. Today, the health system includes one of the nation's top public teaching hospitals, a world-renowned burn center and Arizona's largest HIV primary care center. From a new state-of-the-art acute care hospital, including the Diane & Bruce Halle Arizona Burn Center and Level I Trauma, to three behavioral health hospitals and 11 community health centers, Valleywise Health is here for every member of the community. To learn more, please visit ValleywiseHealth.org.

