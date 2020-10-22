Vallie Brown Commits to COVID-19 Recovery Plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallie Brown is a leader who brings communities together, which is a critical part of her Covid-19 recovery plan. The health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on District 5 have been significant and require an aggressive community-based approach guided by Vallie's strong leadership.

Action is required to keep small businesses afloat and protect vulnerable communities. Vallie Brown has a recovery plan to bring people together when it's needed most, to put politics aside, and work together for the betterment of District 5 and all of San Francisco.

Vallie Brown's plan starts with ensuring public health and safety. By working with the Department of Public Health, she can make sure people have the information, resources, and support they need to get through these trying times. She will also support non-profits performing public health functions, establish a Covid-19 Recovery Council, and create a hub for testing and contact tracing.

From there, she intends to do everything possible to help small businesses recover and bounce back. Part of doing this safely is enabling restaurants and retailers to serve outside in public spaces, including sidewalks, streets, and parking lots. Removing permitting delays and other burdens need to be prioritized.

Finding creative solutions is part of what Vallie Brown does. She intends to reimagine public spaces, expanding farmers' markets, outdoor dining spaces, and creating new spaces for retail and commerce. Large parks, like Panhandle and Kimbell Playground, could be opened for local vendors.

Another part of Vallie Brown's Covid-19 recovery plan involves caring for low-income communities in District 5. She intends to scale up the work of nonprofit organizations and keep the City fully prepared to continue to provide food resources for vulnerable residents through 2021.

She's also keenly aware that some people will not have a job to return to after this crisis, and so job placement and training programs need support. To get people into high-demand and high-paying jobs, including healthcare and apprenticeship jobs, requires strong and organized services that need the City's support.

Of course, all of this must be done with a budget deficit due to Covid-19, which is why Vallie Brown takes a realistic and practical approach. Cutting the City's contract budget in half is a good starting point, but she has many more ideas to explore and a lot to bring to District 5 and San Francisco.

