Vallie Brown: District 5 Neighborhood Activist for Over 20 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The District 5 precinct of San Francisco has always been a diverse – and historically significant – part of the city. It's often had its share of challenges, as well, particularly due to the ongoing housing crisis that District 5 SF, as well as the whole city, has faced for many years.

One resident who has tirelessly worked to improve the conditions of tenants living in the District 5 precinct is Supervisor candidate Vallie Brown. Born in Utah, Vallie moved to San Francisco while in her 20s and has lived there ever since. Soon after arriving in her new home, she began to take on the role of neighborhood activist, helping to represent the residents of District 5 SF even as the city itself has changed greatly over the years.

In her earliest days living in the city, Vallie taught art at the Hunters Point Boys and Girls Club. While there, she noticed that some of her students were becoming sick from pollution in the neighborhood and took steps to protect them from further harm. Soon enough, Vallie Brown moved to District 5 and has lived there – and been involved in her community – ever since.

As the Lower Haight neighborhood descended into violence, Vallie worked to organize her neighborhood to stop it from escalating any further. Besides working as a social activist, Vallie is also an avid environmentalist, and she has led nonprofits focused on this area of interest. She used this area of expertise to help plant trees throughout District 5 SF neighborhoods, helping to render them cleaner, safer, and more beautiful.

Today, Vallie Brown's primary area of interest is in improving the conditions of tenants living in her district. She has worked to bring more affordable housing to the neighborhood, as well as supported rent control for the housing that is there already. Vallie Brown has stood up to abusive landlords as she worked to get legislation passed that would make housing in District 5 more affordable.

Vallie Brown seeks to continue her work of more than 20 years by running for District Supervisor, a position she is well experienced in, having held it in the past. She will use this position to continue to improve the neighborhoods she loves and has fought for the past two decades.

