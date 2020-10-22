Vallie Brown Will Expand Renter Protections if Elected

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- District 5 candidate for Supervisor Vallie Brown has pledged to work to expand renter protections if elected to the office this November. Having decades of experience serving the people of District 5, Vallie Brown has proved time and time again that she will work to protect the rights of renters in her district. One needs only to look at her record to confirm this: Vallie Brown has worked to secure affordable housing for San Francisco residents for 20 years.

In the past, Vallie Brown has worked to end the cycle of violence in the Haight neighborhood, as well as fought for rent control to keep housing prices from spiraling out of control. Among her accomplishments are expanding the city's program to purchase at-risk buildings in order to transform them into rent-controlled, affordable housing. She supported Prop 10 and fought to repeal the Costa Hawkins act, working to maintain rent control and tenant protections.

Vallie Brown's strong, continued advocacy for tenants' rights is a matter of public record. One needs only to look at her history of fighting to get housing for every tenant in her district. In Vallie Brown, evicted tenants have found a champion who has worked hard for years to ensure they are housing secure. She has created a Tenants' Ombudsman to mediate disputes between tenants and landlords; this has helped prevent issues from escalating to evictions in the first place. She has also created the Neighborhood Preference Policy to give the residents of District 5 priority when it comes to getting new housing.

If she is elected, Vallie Brown will work to expand renter protections, helping to prevent landlords from abusing the power they hold over their renters. She has also helped work to construct new apartments in her district, while also fighting to pass government affordable housing bonds.

To Vallie Brown, evictions are a personal matter, as she has faced several of them herself. Now, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, many more San Francisco residents face evictions than ever before. District 5 is in need of leaders with strong, detailed Covid-19 recovery plans, and they will find such a leader in Vallie Brown. Evicted tenants, and those who are housing insecure, need someone who will work to expand their rights and help to keep their homes. Vallie Brown is such a person.

