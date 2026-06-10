Vallige Introduces Val -- a Smart Companion to Support Families Living with Dementia

RENO, Nev., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vallige, Inc., a service built to comfort people with dementia and reduce caregiver burden, today announced the launch of Val, a smart companion designed to offer coordinated support for families and caregivers to improve their quality of life.

Matt Tullis and his mother interact with Val -- a smart companion for families and caregivers living with dementia

"Finding effective ways to care for someone with dementia is incredibly challenging and can take over every part of a family's life. I'm living this reality right now, helping my mother who has dementia and my father, her primary caregiver," said Matt Tullis, Founder and CEO of Vallige. "We built Val to give caregivers an always-available partner who understands their loved one and can provide a break or support when things get overwhelming."

Longevity Technology recently published an article by Tullis that details the stress of dementia care and his realization that current care models lack focus on the needs of caregivers.

Vallige provides solutions that address the emotional and relationship needs of people living with dementia and their caregivers, with tools like Talkstories that offer family conversations powered by AI, Moodshifters that brighten spirits through poems read in a familiar voice, personalized games, narrated slideshows and daily care tracking.

Following 18 months of consultation with families, caregivers and pilot testing in homes, Val's features can deliver comfort and connection.

Key highlights include:

Guidance: Val recommends actions based on routines, time of day and emotional needs.

Val recommends actions based on routines, time of day and emotional needs. Action: Val proactively comforts the person with dementia. If interactions suggest "sundowning," Val launches a Talkstory.

Val proactively comforts the person with dementia. If interactions suggest "sundowning," Val launches a Talkstory. Coordination: Val manages logistics by texting family and friends to arrange rides and help with daily tasks.

This launch addresses a challenge that affects millions globally:

More than 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. Nearly 13 million Americans provide unpaid dementia care – more than 19 billion hours annually, valued at $446.3 billion, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

An estimated 55 million people are living with dementia worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

Val is available for families in the U.S. through Vallige's in-home activation program and participating senior care communities. Learn more at Vallige.com.

About Vallige

Based in Reno, NV, Vallige is focused on reducing caregiver burden and preserving connections for those living with dementia. Vallige combines personalization, behavioral AI, and a human-powered activation model to deliver meaningful engagement for people living with dementia and support for caregivers.

SOURCE Vallige