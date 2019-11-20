Valmark Financial Group Announces New Board Member

Kristin is the Second Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Actuary for the Wealth Management Group at Securian Financial based in St. Paul, MN. She is responsible for field financial management, strategic planning, and reporting and analysis. Kristin began her career at Securian Financial in 2001 as an actuarial intern. She has filled important progressively responsible roles since then, making notable contributions to the company's hedging programs, asset liability management process and enterprise risk management program. In addition, Kristin is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries and is a CFA charterholder.

"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors at Valmark Financial Group," said Ferguson. "I look forward to the opportunity to extend my experience and insights to the leadership team at Valmark."

Kristin's depth and breadth of knowledge and experience make her a huge asset to Valmark's Board of Directors and will help lead the company to a bright future.

"We are very excited to have Kristin join our Board," said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman and CEO, Valmark Financial Group. "She brings a wealth of relevant business and leadership experience, which will be hugely valuable to our Board and company as a whole in the years ahead."

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a parent company comprised of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national insurance agency; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working only with independently-owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its Member Firms place over $60 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark's affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has over $6 billion in assets under management, including approximately $3 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds.

To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com .

