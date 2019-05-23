Valmark Financial Group Strengthens Partnership With Lincoln Financial Group to Offer a Robust ETF Portfolio Solution Within Variable Universal Life and Variable Annuity Products

AKRON, Ohio, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmark Advisers, Inc, a leading provider of ETF-based portfolio management, is pleased to announce a deepened partnership with Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) to offer TOPS® ETF Portfolios, managed by Valmark Advisers, within Variable Universal Life (VUL) and Variable Annuity (VA) products offered by Lincoln.

"TOPS is a leading independent manager of ETF-based portfolios in the VUL and VA spaces, and Lincoln is a top provider of both VUL and VA products, creating a powerful combination to help meet the growing demand for ETFs in the marketplace," said Michael McClary, Chief Investment Officer of Valmark Advisers.

Along with being one of the longest running and largest managers of ETF portfolios, leading the ETF movement since 2002 and managing approximately $5B in ETF assets, the aggregate Valmark Financial Group entity continues to grow as a top provider of diversified financial services and life insurance.

"Since my father founded Valmark in 1963, combining life insurance planning with goals-based, client-centric financial planning, we have been recognized as a thought leader in the industry," said Larry J. Rybka, Chairman and CEO of Valmark Financial Group. "Incorporating ETFs into separate account products like Lincoln's VUL and VA products really marries Michael's work with ETFs through TOPS® with our passion for enhancing life insurance and annuity products." TOPS® was the first of its kind all ETF platform and was launched in 2002. In 2011 it was among the first to incorporate ETFs into sub-accounts via its partnership with Northern Lights Trust."

Valmark and Lincoln have maintained a strong partnership on the distribution side of life insurance and annuities for over 20 years. In fact, in 2018 Lincoln earned the number one selling spots for their VUL and VA products with the independent registered representatives of Valmark Securities. Lincoln's innovative VUL products have been Valmark's top seller for nine consecutive years and its VA products earned the top spot for the first time in 2018.

"Our long-standing partnership with Valmark combines Lincoln's recognized leadership in variable product solutions with Valmark's distribution capabilities within one of the fastest-growing advisor markets – the registered investment advisor (RIA) space," said Will Fuller, executive vice president and president of Annuities, Lincoln Financial Distributors and Lincoln Financial Network. "This expansion of our relationship furthers our commitment to helping advisors and their clients find more options to plan for and protect their financial future."

"Valmark's Broker-dealer was originally formed to offer independent firms both a wide choice of separate account and general account products from quality companies like Lincoln," said Rybka. "Likewise, with such a wide range of companies and products to choose from, it is a tribute to the product design teams at Lincoln to continue to earn the number one slot in both the VUL and VA categories. Lincoln VULOne, Lincoln AssetEdge® VUL, i4LIFE® Advantage and now Lincoln InvestmentSolutionsSM RIA all represent great value for clients and demonstrate true innovation in an often-commoditized industry."

The funds now offered by Lincoln include the TOPS® Balanced ETF Portfolio and the TOPS® Moderate Growth ETF Portfolio. Both funds are available for investment now.

"We believe our funds are a perfect fit for Lincoln's products," said McClary. "Going forward, advisors will be able to consider TOPS® funds as a choice within their contracts."

According to Tiburon Research, there has been nearly a $1 trillion swing in assets in 2018 alone from active management to indexing and ETFs.

For information on TOPS® ETF Portfolios, visit www.topsfunds.com.

About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment adviser; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its Member Firms place over $60 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion dollars. Valmark's affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has over $6 billion in assets under management, including approximately $3 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds.

To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Lincoln VULONE (2014) policy form LN696/LR668, with optional rider form ICC18ABR-7052; Lincoln AssetEdge® VUL (2015) policy form LN683, with optional rider form ICC14ABR, and Lincoln InvestmentSolutions SM RIA The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so.and state variations are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. Valmark and Lincoln Financial Distributors are separate and not affiliated.

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. All guarantees and benefits of the insurance policy are subject to the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company. They are not backed by the broker-dealer and/or insurance agency selling the policy, or any affiliates of those entities other than the issuing company affiliates, and none makes any representations or guarantees regarding the claims-paying ability of the issuer.

Lincoln variable universal life insurance is sold by prospectuses. Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the policy and its underlying investment options. This and other important information can be found in the prospectus for the variable universal life policy and the prospectus for the underlying investment options. Prospectuses are available upon request and should be read carefully before investing or sending money. For current prospectuses, please call 800-444-2363 or go to www.LincolnFinancial.com. With variable products, policy values will fluctuate and are subject to market risk and to possible loss of principal.

