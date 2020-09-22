Valmark Launches Innovative, Simplified, And Multi-Vendor eSignature Process To Create Operational Efficiency And Scale For Independent Financial Advisors

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmark Financial Group announced today the launch of a client and advisor-friendly eSignature process that leverages its exclusive MyCase platform. The new system provides independent financial advisors affiliated with Valmark Financial Group the ability to open and service accounts electronically with multiple vendors without the administrative hassles required by other industry solutions.

"We all know electronic processing is the way of the future, but the industry generally serves advisors only one of two ways in this regard, both of which are not complementary to independent financial advisors," said Chris Finefrock, Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Investments at Valmark Financial Group.

Advisors either use their broker-dealer's proprietary system that only works with a handful of solutions, or they build separate paths for each vendor. Having several different roads is clunky and often requires multiple client interactions.

"What we have done is basically take the best of both worlds," said Finefrock. "We have built one superhighway to a variety of solutions, providing both the efficiency of single access and the flexibility of using almost any vendor and solution. Most importantly, the new process enables our advisors to focus more on value-added services, instead of fulfilling administrative tasks."

The new process is part of Valmark's RIA 5.0 initiative and capital commitment to reduce fees, expand technology, increase investment choice, and streamline operations.

"We are excited about MyCase evolving to provide an advisor and client-centric approach to eSignature," said Jessica Rorar, Director of Financial Technology and Investments at Valmark Financial Group. "Regardless if you are opening an advisory, brokerage, mutual fund, or annuity account, our eSignature process works the same way."

Valmark has approximately 300 producing registered representatives under its broker-dealer from 120 independent financial services firms nationwide, spanning a variety of financial planning disciplines with a mission of meeting the unique needs and best interest of every client.

"Having a platform that enables our advisors to work efficiently with a variety of vendors and business lines is critical," said Rorar.

Valmark's current list of eSignature partners includes: Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Pershing, LLC., American Funds, Nationwide, Jackson National, Equitable, Brighthouse Financial, Securian Financial, Principal and SEI Investments. The company is excited about growing this list with a number of additional vendors by the end of the year.

