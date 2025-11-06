Valmet awarded with a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment

Valmet Oyj's press release on November 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has been awarded a Gold Medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, placing the company among the top 5% of more than 150,000 companies assessed worldwide. EcoVadis evaluates companies across four categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Valmet's overall score was 82/100, six points higher than last year. The result places the company among the top two percent of all companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide, bringing the company even closer to its goal, the Platinum Medal.

"This recognition reflects our strong commitment to sustainability and the systematic steps we take toward our ambitious targets. Sustainability is at the core of our new strategy, 'Lead the Way', and embedded in everything we do, from our technologies to our supply chain. EcoVadis is widely used by our customers to evaluate their partners, and this result shows that our performance and improvements are recognized globally. Above all, it is the outcome of the dedicated work of Valmeteers around the world, together with our customers and partners," says Reetta Loponen, Vice President, Sustainability, Valmet.

Valmet participates in selected third-party sustainability ratings to help its stakeholders assess its sustainability performance. Valmet's performance and consistent work in sustainability have received recognition from many external parties, including the CDP environmental disclosure scoring and MSCI ESG Ratings.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a globally recognized assessment platform that rates the sustainability performance of businesses across four key categories: environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Companies are awarded Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze medals based on their score. Each year, EcoVadis assesses around 150,000 companies worldwide.

Valmet is a global technology leader serving process industries. We work together with our customers throughout the entire lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of over 19,000 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2024, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.4 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

