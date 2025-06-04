Valmet changes its financial reporting structure aligned with new strategy and provides comparative segment information for 2024 and January-March 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet changes its financial reporting structure to reflect its new strategy, which was published today, and the new operating model announced on March 31, 2025. The new operating model and reporting structure will take effect on July 1, 2025.

In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.

Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment provides technology solutions and services throughout the lifecycle for its customers who operate mainly in pulp, paper and energy industries.

Process Performance Solutions segment delivers flow control technologies as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems, along with the associated services. It has a diversified portfolio of customer industries globally.

The two segments are comprised of business areas as follows:

Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment consists of three business areas:

- Pulp, Energy and Circularity

- Packaging and Paper

- Tissue





- Flow Control

- Automation Solutions

The business areas Pulp, Energy and Circularity; Packaging and Paper; and Tissue combine Valmet's technology and service businesses for their respective customer industries. Each business area integrates technology deliveries and lifecycle services to strengthen customer proximity, lifecycle focus, and value creation with industry-specific offerings.

The Flow Control business area corresponds to the former Flow Control business line. The Automation Solutions business area was previously called Automation Systems business line.

For both reportable segments, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and profitability (EBITA and comparable EBITA), as well as amortization and items affecting comparability. Valmet will also report services orders received and net sales for the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment to maintain visibility to this strategically important part of the business.

For each business area, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and personnel.

Valmet will continue to report orders received, net sales and personnel for the five geographical areas: North America, Latin America (previously South America), EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.

The new reporting structure is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.

Valmet will change its financial reporting structure to correspond to the new operating model in its January–September 2025 Interim Review. To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show financial information with the new reporting structure on an unaudited basis for all four quarters and full year 2024, as well as first quarter of 2025. As additional information Valmet plans to publish the corresponding financial information for the first six months of 2025 and for the second quarter 2025 in its Half Year Financial Review 2025.

Quarterly information

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 722 930 719 2 020 4 392 926 Pulp, Energy and Circularity 259 367 321 1 336 2 283 465 Packaging and Paper 298 402 317 412 1 428 340 Tissue 166 162 81 272 681 121 Of which service 527 497 412 479 1 915 568 Process Performance Solutions 328 352 322 443 1 446 406 Flow Control 194 195 188 185 763 215 Automation Solutions 134 157 133 258 683 191 Total 1 050 1 283 1 041 2 463 5 837 1 332

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 903 973 941 1 104 3 922 846 Pulp, Energy and Circularity 367 386 380 442 1 574 339 Packaging and Paper 412 443 417 474 1 746 387 Tissue 124 144 145 189 602 119 Of which service 406 473 453 567 1 900 433 Process Performance Solutions 309 351 354 424 1 437 339 Flow Control 188 201 196 206 791 192 Automation Solutions 121 150 158 217 646 147 Total 1 212 1 324 1 295 1 528 5 359 1 184

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 80 95 101 128 403 82 Process Performance Solutions 51 58 65 81 255 55 Other -11 -12 -10 -17 -49 -16 Total 121 141 156 192 609 121

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 8.9 % 9.8 % 10.7 % 11.6 % 10.3 % 9.7 % Process Performance Solutions 16.5 % 16.5 % 18.3 % 19.1 % 17.7 % 16.2 % Total 10.0 % 10.6 % 12.0 % 12.6 % 11.4 % 10.2 %

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 77 87 84 116 364 80 Process Performance Solutions 50 58 64 76 248 54 Other -14 -13 -10 -19 -56 -21 Total 114 132 138 173 557 113

EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 8.6 % 9.0 % 8.9 % 10.5 % 9.3 % 9.5 % Process Performance Solutions 16.2 % 16.4 % 18.2 % 17.9 % 17.2 % 16.0 % Total 9.4 % 9.9 % 10.7 % 11.3 % 10.4 % 9.6 %

Items affecting comparability,

EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services -3 -8 -17 -12 -39 -2 Process Performance Solutions -1 0 0 -5 -7 -1 Other -3 -1 0 -3 -7 -5 Total -7 -9 -17 -19 -53 -8

Amortization, EUR million Q1/2024 Q2/2024 Q3/2024 Q4/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services -11 -11 -11 -5 -36 -6 Process Performance Solutions -12 -14 -14 -14 -54 -14 Other -4 -4 -4 -5 -18 -5 Total -27 -29 -29 -23 -108 -24

Year-to-date information

Orders received, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 722 1 653 2 372 4 392 926 Pulp, Energy and Circularity 259 625 946 2 283 465 Packaging and Paper 298 700 1 016 1 428 340 Tissue 166 328 409 681 121 Of which service 527 1 024 1 436 1 915 568 Process Performance Solutions 328 681 1 002 1 446 406 Flow Control 194 389 578 763 215 Automation Solutions 134 291 425 683 191 Total 1 050 2 333 3 374 5 837 1 332

Net sales, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 903 1 877 2 818 3 922 846 Pulp, Energy and Circularity 367 753 1 132 1 574 339 Packaging and Paper 412 856 1 272 1 746 387 Tissue 124 269 413 602 119 Of which service 406 880 1 333 1 900 433 Process Performance Solutions 309 659 1 013 1 437 339 Flow Control 188 389 585 791 192 Automation Solutions 121 271 429 646 147 Total 1 212 2 536 3 831 5 359 1 184

Comparable EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 80 175 276 403 82 Process Performance Solutions 51 109 174 255 55 Other -11 -23 -32 -49 -16 Total 121 262 417 609 121

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 8.9 % 9.3 % 9.8 % 10.3 % 9.7 % Process Performance Solutions 16.5 % 16.5 % 17.1 % 17.7 % 16.2 % Total 10.0 % 10.3 % 10.9 % 11.4 % 10.2 %

EBITA, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 77 165 248 364 80 Process Performance Solutions 50 107 172 248 54 Other -14 -27 -36 -56 -21 Total 114 245 384 557 113

EBITA, % of net sales Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services 8.6 % 8.8 % 8.8 % 9.3 % 9.5 % Process Performance Solutions 16.2 % 16.3 % 17.0 % 17.2 % 16.0 % Total 9.4 % 9.7 % 10.0 % 10.4 % 9.6 %

Items affecting comparability,

EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services -3 -11 -28 -39 -2 Process Performance Solutions -1 -1 -2 -7 -1 Other -3 -4 -4 -7 -5 Total -7 -16 -33 -53 -8

Amortization, EUR million Q1/2024 Q1-Q2/2024 Q1-Q3/2024 2024 Q1/2025 Biomaterial Solutions and Services -11 -21 -32 -36 -6 Process Performance Solutions -12 -26 -40 -54 -14 Other -4 -9 -13 -18 -5 Total -27 -56 -85 -108 -24

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Katri Hokkanen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

VP, Investor Relations

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward – every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

