Valmet continues to invest in press felt production in Finland

ESPOO, Finland, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet has decided to further strengthen its press felt production capabilities in Tampere, Finland, by investing in a new weaving machine and a new heat-setting machine in addition to the ongoing press felt investment announced in August 2022. The value of the new investment will not be disclosed.

"The investments will safeguard our press felt production capacity for years to come and strengthen our position as one of the leading press felt suppliers globally. Our customers in the board, paper, tissue, and pulp industries will also in the future benefit from press felts that respond to the highest quality and performance demands, and which are produced in the most modern, efficient, and sustainable press felt facility within the industry," says Tero Kokko, Vice President, Fabrics Business Unit, Services at Valmet.

"As the sustainability of the production is very important for us, we continue to emphasize the recycling of our production side streams. We are also constantly investigating and testing in our laboratories new, more sustainable yarns and other raw materials. These actions apply to the production of all our fabrics and technical textiles: forming and dryer fabrics, press felts, shoe press belts as well as filter fabrics and laundry felts," continues Kokko.

Valmet has been producing press felts in Tampere, Finland, since 1882.



Valmet's production unit for fabrics in Tampere.

